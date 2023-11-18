News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

12 free agents who remain without clubs - including ex-Portsmouth, Luton, Wigan and Ipswich aces: gallery

Pompey head coach John Mousinho delved into the free-agents market this week by signing former Norwich and Barnsley winger Josh Martin on a short-term deal.
By Mark McMahon
Published 18th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT

The 22-year-old made the most of an offer to train with the Blues by impressing the Fratton Park coaching staff sufficiently enough to be rewarded with a deal until mid-January.

Pompey turned to the player after learning that Tino Anjorin will likely be out until the new year with a hamstring injury. His signing also comes at a time when Anthony Scully continues his rehab after knee surgery.

At present, attack-minded duo Scully and Anjorin are joined in the Blues treatment room by Regan Poole, Connor Ogilvie and Josh Dockerill.

Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery are closing in on their returns to first-team action. But if Pompey are prepared to delve into the free agents market to help maintain their lead at the top of League One, it begs the question – what other freebees are waiting to be snapped up if the need arose again?

Here’s 12 current out-of-work footballers who are no doubt waiting for the phone to ring to be invited back to the game.

There's still plenty of free transfer options out there for clubs to consider

1. GettyImages-1780565029.jpg

There's still plenty of free transfer options out there for clubs to consider Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
The talented former Ipswich favourite was released by Wigan over the summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Ross County. The 30-year-old joined Ipswich from Peterborough for £700,000 in 2018.

2. Gwion Edwards - winger

The talented former Ipswich favourite was released by Wigan over the summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Ross County. The 30-year-old joined Ipswich from Peterborough for £700,000 in 2018. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Released by Preston North End in the summer and had a trial at Stoke City but remains without a club. As well as North End, the 26-year-old has made first-team appearances for Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

3. Joshua Onomah - midfielder

Released by Preston North End in the summer and had a trial at Stoke City but remains without a club. As well as North End, the 26-year-old has made first-team appearances for Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham. Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
The one-time £15m-rated centre-back is without a club after leaving Reading in the summer. The 30-year-old made 219 Championship appearances for the Royals.

4. Liam Moore - centre-back

The one-time £15m-rated centre-back is without a club after leaving Reading in the summer. The 30-year-old made 219 Championship appearances for the Royals. Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:John MousinhoLutonWiganIpswichAnthony ScullyBarnsleyBlues