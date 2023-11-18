Pompey head coach John Mousinho delved into the free-agents market this week by signing former Norwich and Barnsley winger Josh Martin on a short-term deal.

Pompey turned to the player after learning that Tino Anjorin will likely be out until the new year with a hamstring injury. His signing also comes at a time when Anthony Scully continues his rehab after knee surgery.

At present, attack-minded duo Scully and Anjorin are joined in the Blues treatment room by Regan Poole, Connor Ogilvie and Josh Dockerill.

Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery are closing in on their returns to first-team action. But if Pompey are prepared to delve into the free agents market to help maintain their lead at the top of League One, it begs the question – what other freebees are waiting to be snapped up if the need arose again?

Here’s 12 current out-of-work footballers who are no doubt waiting for the phone to ring to be invited back to the game.

There's still plenty of free transfer options out there for clubs to consider

Gwion Edwards - winger The talented former Ipswich favourite was released by Wigan over the summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Ross County. The 30-year-old joined Ipswich from Peterborough for £700,000 in 2018.

Joshua Onomah - midfielder Released by Preston North End in the summer and had a trial at Stoke City but remains without a club. As well as North End, the 26-year-old has made first-team appearances for Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.