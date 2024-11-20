Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey Academy poster boy Harry Clout’s encouraging development has suffered a set-back.

However, that Nyewood Lane stay was last month cut short after four Isthmian League Premier Division starts, having sustained minor ankle ligament damage while training with the Blues.

The injury is expected to keep Clout out for up to 12 weeks as a worst-case scenario, although the Blues are hopeful he will return around mid-December.

Pompey prospect Harry Clout has returned early from his Bognor loan through injury. Picture: Alex Shute

Nonetheless, it’s a cruel blow for the 17-year-old, who is highly regarded at Fratton Park.

Academy lead professional development phase coach Sam Hudson told The News: ‘Harry went to Bognor and played four games. He seemed to be doing okay and had settled in there quite well, getting lots of minutes.

‘Then his loan ended because of injury. He picked up a knock in training with us, really innocuous, no-one around him. It was minor ankle ligament damage, which is a 6-12 week job.

‘He seemed to be doing okay at Bognor, I didn’t have the chance to see him live because of fixtures, but most of the feedback was positive.

‘Harry was going to be on loan there in and around two months, then, like most things, both parties would review it. Everyone was pretty happy, so once he gets back from injury we’ll look at it again.

‘Since he joined us, he has shifted position slightly, he is more of an out-and-out winger and we are trying to fit him into John (Mousinho) and Rich’s (Hughes) plans and into that winger profile because they have been impressed with him in that role.

‘There is a bit of a transition for him, so he went on loan to Bogor as a winger. It also gave him the competitiveness, finding ways to win, dealing against physical full-backs and men that can keep up with you, outmuscle you, can track you.

‘He was going particularly well up until the unfortunate injury. When he returns we’ll give him a few games in-house for the under-18s to get him back to full fitness.

‘Then the plan will probably be to find loans, whether that’s Bognor again or if something else appears.’

Pompey’s Academy have been drawn to face Leeds at home in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

The date of the match has yet to be fixed, although ties are scheduled to be completed by December 14.

And Hudson is hoping Clout can return in time to feature in some part of a clash which is pencilled in for Fratton Park.

He added: ‘Harry is now back out on the grass and doing some running and ball striking.

‘With the FA Youth Cup against Leeds on the horizon, we’re trying to do our best for him to get him involved. It will be touch and go, though.’