13 superb pictures of Fratton faithful's Portsmouth loyalty as Blues kick off pre-season in Spain: gallery

Pompey kicked off their 2023-24 League One preparations with a 1-0 win against little-known Europa FC in Malaga on Thursday.
By Mark McMahon
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

Their opponents from Gibraltar were as random as the setting for their opening pre-season friendly of the summer, with the game held at the 800-capacity Estadio Jose Burgos de Quintana – a ground compared to the Mountbatten Centre, but situated more than 1,250 miles away from Fratton Park.

However, that didn’t stop the Fratton faithful venturing abroad to cheer John Mousinho’s side on. Indeed, around 600 supporters made the trip to the Spanish backwater that wifi and phone data had long forgot.

It also didn’t prevent pictures being uploaded onto Twitter, with fans proudly displaying their presence at another new ground.

Here’s 13 images from those Twitter accounts that really caught our eye as showed Pompey fans at their finest.

'Everywhere we go...' These Pompey fans would have been making plenty of noise as they got together in Spain this week. Picture: @peanut_Fletch95

1. Pompey fans on tour

'Everywhere we go...' These Pompey fans would have been making plenty of noise as they got together in Spain this week. Picture: @peanut_Fletch95 Photo: @peanut_Fletch95

Around 600 Pompey fans made the trip to the Estadio Jose Burgos de Quintana in Malaga to cheer the Blues on against Europa FC on Thursday. Picture: @Pompey

2. Pompey fans on tour

Around 600 Pompey fans made the trip to the Estadio Jose Burgos de Quintana in Malaga to cheer the Blues on against Europa FC on Thursday. Picture: @Pompey Photo: @Pompey

The Three Lads in the Pub's Jeff Harris, far right, and Fournilwrittenalloverit's Tom Chapman, third from left, join up with their friends and family to cheers on the Blues in Malaga. Picture:@jeffharris_665.

3. Pompey fans on tour

The Three Lads in the Pub's Jeff Harris, far right, and Fournilwrittenalloverit's Tom Chapman, third from left, join up with their friends and family to cheers on the Blues in Malaga. Picture:@jeffharris_665. Photo: @jeffharris_665

Stocking up on some post-match refreshments in Fuengirola. Picture: @WebbJ96

4. Pompey fans on tour

Stocking up on some post-match refreshments in Fuengirola. Picture: @WebbJ96 Photo: @WebbJ96

