13 superb pictures of Fratton faithful's Portsmouth loyalty as Blues kick off pre-season in Spain: gallery
Their opponents from Gibraltar were as random as the setting for their opening pre-season friendly of the summer, with the game held at the 800-capacity Estadio Jose Burgos de Quintana – a ground compared to the Mountbatten Centre, but situated more than 1,250 miles away from Fratton Park.
However, that didn’t stop the Fratton faithful venturing abroad to cheer John Mousinho’s side on. Indeed, around 600 supporters made the trip to the Spanish backwater that wifi and phone data had long forgot.
It also didn’t prevent pictures being uploaded onto Twitter, with fans proudly displaying their presence at another new ground.
Here’s 13 images from those Twitter accounts that really caught our eye as showed Pompey fans at their finest.