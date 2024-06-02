15 famous Portsmouth fans as they prepare for life back in the Championship

John Mousinho has brought the feel-good factor back to Pompey. He managed to guide them to promotion from League One last season along with Derby County and Oxford United.
Championship football awaits and they will be eager to prove themselves in the second tier as they prepare to lock horns with the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United, West Brom and more.
Pompey have the chance to bring in some new faces this summer to ensure they are prepared for life in the league above. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the club’s most famous supporters...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.