15 famous Portsmouth fans as they prepare for life back in the Championship

John Mousinho has brought the feel-good factor back to Pompey. He managed to guide them to promotion from League One last season along with Derby County and Oxford United.

Championship football awaits and they will be eager to prove themselves in the second tier as they prepare to lock horns with the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United, West Brom and more.

Pompey have the chance to bring in some new faces this summer to ensure they are prepared for life in the league above. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the club’s most famous supporters...

1 . Anya Shrubsole, cricket player The World Cup winner is a lifelong fan of Portsmouth Photo Sales

2 . Mason Mount, footballer The England international may have spent the majority of his career at Chelsea but he was born in Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan Photo Sales

3 . Will Ferrell, actor The movie icon has pledged his allegiance to Pompey and has even been down to Fratton Park Photo Sales

4 . Ian Darke, commentator The football and boxing commentator is another lifelong supporter of the Blues Photo Sales