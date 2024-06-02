15 famous Portsmouth fans as they prepare for life back in the Championship

By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 18:00 BST

Pompey are a well-supported club in the Football League and have some big names who are fans

John Mousinho has brought the feel-good factor back to Pompey. He managed to guide them to promotion from League One last season along with Derby County and Oxford United.

Championship football awaits and they will be eager to prove themselves in the second tier as they prepare to lock horns with the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United, West Brom and more.

Pompey have the chance to bring in some new faces this summer to ensure they are prepared for life in the league above. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the club’s most famous supporters...

The World Cup winner is a lifelong fan of Portsmouth

1. Anya Shrubsole, cricket player

The World Cup winner is a lifelong fan of Portsmouth

Photo Sales
The England international may have spent the majority of his career at Chelsea but he was born in Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan

2. Mason Mount, footballer

The England international may have spent the majority of his career at Chelsea but he was born in Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan

Photo Sales
The movie icon has pledged his allegiance to Pompey and has even been down to Fratton Park

3. Will Ferrell, actor

The movie icon has pledged his allegiance to Pompey and has even been down to Fratton Park

Photo Sales
The football and boxing commentator is another lifelong supporter of the Blues

4. Ian Darke, commentator

The football and boxing commentator is another lifelong supporter of the Blues

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.