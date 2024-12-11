John Mousinho’s men extended their unbeaten run to four games, while they also climbed out of the relegation zone as the Blues added the pressure to those teams currently around them in the lower reaches of the Championship table.

There was also the small matter of the game actually taking place, with the Fratton faithful sent home early the last time they turned up for a midweek game due to a power outage at PO4.

Pompey have only one more home fixture before Christmas, with Coventry the next visitors to Fratton Park on December 21.

Hopefully, supporters will be treated to some goals in that game, after Tuesday night’s match-up with the Canaries ended goalless.

Before thoughts turn to that game, though, here’s our favourite fans’ images from the Pompey v Norwich game.

See if you can spot someone you know was at the game.

1 . Pompey fans v Norwich Pompey fans saw their side move out of the Championship relegation zone following the draw with the Canaries. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

