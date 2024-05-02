Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have landed in Vegas!

But before you jump to any conclusions - it’s not part of the Blues’ pre-season Championship preparations. Far from it!

Instead, a select few of this season’s League One title-winning squad have travelled to the world’s biggest party city to continue their promotion celebrations.

It’s just reward for the efforts they’ve put in over the past 10 months and a great chance for the players to unwind and let loose following the pressure-cooker environment they’ve been operating under to deliver Pompey’s return to the Championship.

A picture of the travelling party settling into their Vegas surroundings above the famous Strip was posted on Instagram by Ben Stevenson, who appears to be one of 17 Blues players to have made the trip. He’s joined in the picture by Connor Ogilvie, Colby Bishop, Callum Lang, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Myles Peart-Harris, Owen Moxon, Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Tino Anjorin, Tom McIntyre, Ryley Towler, Christian Saydee and Paddy Lane.

Joe Rafferty, who has been told by Pompey that his contract won’t be renewed and is free to leave the club, has also travelled out to Nevada - as has Joe Morrell, who remains in discussions with the Blues about a new contract.

Sean Raggett - another player who is free to seek a new club this summer - hasn’t travelled as he’s currently on a family holiday. Matt Macey, Ryan Schofield, Lee Evans and Josh Martin - four other players set to leave next month - aren’t included in photo. Neither is Zak Swanson, who also remains in talks with Pompey over a contract extension.

Jack Sparkes, Gavin Whyte, Anthony Scully, Will Norris, Kusini Yengi, Terry Devlin, Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson appear not to have travelled either.

It’s not clear how long the group will be Vegas. However, they might come across one or two familiar faces during their stay. The Derby County players, who finished second behind the Blues in the race for the League One title, have been rewarded with a trip there as part of their promotion bonuses. Meanwhile, Wrexham and Mansfield - two teams who won League Two promotion - are also expected to visit ‘Sin City’ following the conclusion of their campaigns.