The Blues booked their spot in the 2025-26 second tier with two games to go as they sit six points clear of the bottom three.

With John Mousinho’s men now knowing where they will be playing next term, preparations will no doubt be well under way behind the scenes at Fratton Park as the head coach, Rich Hughes & Co plan for the pre-season.

At present, Pompey have Cohen Bramall, Zak Swanson, Kusini Yengi, Ben Killip and Alexander Milosevic all out of contract, while the terms on Andre Dozzell’s deal means he’ll be staying put next season.

Meanwhile, Mark O’Mahony, Rob Atkinson, Kaide Gordon, Adil Aouchiche, Issac Hayden and Freddie Potts will return to their respective clubs at the end of their loan deals.

This means there'll be some significant movement in the transfer window as the Blues ready themselves for their second consecutive campaign back in the Championship.

As a result, we’ve taken a look at some signings Pompey could make for nothing this summer by putting together a list of realistic free agents from the second tier and League One who could do a job for the Blues next term.

Here’s who we think Pompey could consider over the coming weeks and months.

1 . 18 Championship and L1 out-of-contract players Pompey could realistically sign From left: Jamie Allen, Nahki Wells, Hector Kyprianou, Ryan Ledson. | NationalWorld/GettyImages Photo: NationalWorld/GettyImages Photo Sales