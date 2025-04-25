Gavin Whyte had his Pompey contract cancelled by mutual consent on deadline day last summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It was a sight Pompey fans were denied during Gavin Whyte’s year-long Fratton Park stay.

But in the past week supporters at Derry City - the 29-year-old’s new home - have been treated to two goals from the former Blues winger and handed a welcome reminder why the Northern Ireland international was one of their big-name signings in January.

According to Candystripes boss Tiernan Lynch, the former Oxford and Cardiff man has had a slow start to his career at the Brandywell, after sealing a move to the League of Ireland side.

The forward, who left Pompey on a free transfer on deadline day last summer, has started just five of Derry’s 11 games this season to date and remained on the bench for three consecutive matches last month.

A need to regain his match sharpness and fitness has been attributed to the leisurely pace with which Whyte has been utilised, with the Belfast-born winger remaining without a club until his Derry arrival at the beginning of the year.

But all of a sudden he’s demonstrated what he can offer and provided fans of both Derry and former club Pompey a reason why his signature was pursued in the first place.

A well-taken winner in a 3-2 away win against Galway on Good Friday - the same day the Blues smashed Norwich 5-3 at Carrow Road - got him off the mark for his new club after six appearances.

But then came a piece of individual brilliance on Tuesday night that had the whole of the Brandywell on their feet and hailing their new goal hero.

The moment in question came in the 25th minute of Derry’s game against Sligo Rovers, with Whyte picking the ball up in the middle of his own half. His immediate response was to carry the ball forward at pace. The end result was a powerful run into the visitors’ penalty area, bypassing one helpless defender on the way, and calmly slotting the ball past the onrushing keeper with his left foot.

It understandably sparked scenes of sheer joy from the Northern Irishman - celebratory moments, however, that never arrived during his stint at PO4, which produced just three assists in 29 games during the Blues’ 2023-24 League One title-winning season.

Former Pompey winger Gavin Whyte | PA

Derry boss makes Gavin Whyte prediction

There’s no doubt Whyte’s goal against Sligo will have helped ease some frustrations among the Derry fans base, who had been waiting patiently for his Candystripes career to really kick into gear.

But according to Lynch any frustrations aired were unnecessary as the player continued to work hard on his fitness. Indeed, he believes a fully-fit Whyte puts him among the best the League of Ireland has to offer.

He told the Derry Journal: ‘I don't think anybody ever doubted Gavin's quality,’ said Lynch.

‘The big thing from our end was trying to be patient with Gavin. I know probably the fans got a little bit impatient with us because you bring arguably a top, top player in who's got the potential to be right up there with Mickey Duffy as one of the best players in the league.

‘You want him on the pitch but our big fear at the time was getting Gavin back. He hadn't played in a long time; probably wasn't fit enough and you wouldn't have seen the best of him. He would've potentially broken down.

‘That was tough for us and it was tough for Gavin but I think he has to take great credit for his patience and his work ethic to get himself back. He's still not where he needs to be but he's showing glimpses.’

