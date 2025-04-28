9 key Portsmouth issues which now need addressing with Championship future confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Pompey’s place in the Championship assured, the focus can now begin to the number of issues the club must tackle in the summer to continue the Blues’ on-pitch development. Here Pompey writer Jordan Cross tackles nine of the fundamental subjects which are keep to the upward trajectory at PO4 continuing.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keep Mousinho

Well let’s start with the number one priority and biggest factor central to Pompey’s continued on-pitch progress. John Mousinho is, without doubt, the biggest asset the Blues possess. Now after guiding the club to the League One title and keeping them in the Championship on one of the lowest budgets, the 38-year-old will inevitably be attracting even more admiring glances from suitors. The good news is the head coach is contracted until the summer of 2028, loving life in the city with his family and seems genuinely enthused over how the Pompey project can grow from here.

Rob Atkinson

Atkinson has been a huge success since his January arrival from Bristol City, but now returns to Ashton Gate as his loan agreement comes to an end. With a year to go on his agreement with the Robins, it remains to be seen how the central defender’s future plays out and whether he’s wanted by Liam Manning, with some quotes from the Bristol City head coach at the weekend pretty open ended on the subject. Pompey, of course, would need to be confident over the 26-year-old’s long-term fitness, but he would be an asset and popular choice if a permanent deal could be reached.

Freddie Potts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, Potts is a player Pompey aren’t likely to be signing on a permanent basis. Just last month the classy midfield operator signed a deal tying him down with the Hammers until the summer of 2029. Another development loan at Fratton Park isn’t out of the question, however, though the Blues will need to be patient. West Ham go on a North America pre-season tour with games in July and August, expect things to become clearer over how central he is to Graham Potter’s plans after that.

Out-of-contract players

Sporting director Rich Hughes has diligently gone about his business tying down the likes of Regan Poole and Colby Bishop to new deals this year. Pompey are in a good place with assets protected, but there’s six players who are out of contract this summer still. Options on Kusini Yengi and Zak Swanson give the Blues control, while Andre Dozzell is set to stay with a 12-month extension triggered by Championship survival. Alex Milosevic is likely on his way without playing a game, with Ben Killip and Cohen Bramall’s futures also to be decided.

Retaining key Pompey assets Josh Murphy and Nico Schmid priority

Josh Murphy

No prizes for guessing where the focus lies for potential suitors. After 21 goal contributions, Josh Murphy’s has been a runaway success following his arrival from Oxford last summer. Murphy was scandalously overlooked for the EFL’s Championship team of the season, but knows he’s appreciated at his new home - a key weapon in the battle to retain the winger’s services. At 30 Murphy still has a lot to offer, but it’s perhaps the classy operator’s age which will keep top-level teams away with Premier League sides certainly making a move if he was five years younger. Teams at the top end of the Championshop may well be keen, however, with that a more likely source of interest.

Nico Schmid

What a find the Austrian has been, with the 28-year-old recruited from BW Linz for just 400,000 Euros. Schmid is arguably now Pompey’s most bankable asset with his form consistently excelling this term, after displacing Will Norris at the start of October. There’s barely been a win or draw earned without the 6ft 5in man making a significant contribution. Has a year to go on his agreement this summer, with a club option to extend for 12 months but would be no surprise if Schmid generates interest.

Josh Murphy won three awards at Pompey’s End of Season Awards. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Future of fringe players

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a reality of squad management players move on as things progress and evolve. There were eyebrows raised as the likes of Joe Morrell, Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett left as free agents last year, but this summer it could be those who are contracted but on the fringes who could be told they can move on. Obviously there’s no obligation for a player to do so, but the likes of Abdoulaye Kamara, Ryley Towler, Christian Saydee and Paddy Lane may need to decide if they want to fight for their places or search for regular minutes elsewhere.

Recruitment focus

Pompey will have decided well before now which areas they need to look at when it comes recruitment. Depending on decisions on out-of-contract players, the full-back departments have options but at least one central defender signing looks likely with Ryley Towler not featuring. Into midfield and there some serious strengthening needed centrally with out-of-favour Abdoulaye Kamara and Marlon Pack contracted, though Andre Dozzell is expected to stay. Again, attacking areas will likely require attention in the 10 position and, depending who moves on, the same could be said for out wide and the number nine role. A busy summer lies ahead again.

Will be a tough battle for the second midfield spot after Isaac Hayden impressed on Friday. With Mousinho potentially freshening his side up, Dozzell could return to partner Potts. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Loans go back

Pompey focussed on bringing loans with Championship experience to keep them in the division and the ends justified the means. Those six players will return to their parent clubs, with the players most favoured for returns being Rob Atkinson and Freddie Potts. That’s not to say the others haven’t contributed because they have, especially Isaac Hayden in recent weeks. The Newcastle man’s £50,000-a-week wages makes a permanent deal prohibitive, while Adil Aouchiche returns to the north east contributing 12 hard-running performances and a single goal but probably not enough to merit further interest. Mark O’Mahony’s three goals from 11 outings was a useful return, but the Brighton striker’s work-rate of late disappointed some at Pompey and Kaide Gordon goes back to Liverpool with a peripheral contribution to the successful survival push.