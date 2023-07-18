The promising Reds forward has suffered a knee injury that will likely keep him sidelined for a sustained period.

The 19-year-old, who has one senior Liverpool appearance to his name, sustained a meniscus tear in training.

As a result, Blair didn’t travel with Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad for their current training camp in Germany. It also means any loan move earmarked away from Anfield this summer will have to be put on hold.

Pompey are among a host of clubs interested in the Huddersfield-born ace, who scored five goals in 18 games for Liverpool under-21s last season.

Despite already recruiting 10 new players this summer, John Mousinho is keen to add a sprinkling of ‘magic dust’ to his forward options before the transfer window closes.

Six young wingers have been shortlisted, with the aim of bringing at least one of them to Fratton Park on loan for the forthcoming League One campaign.

Both Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes admire Blair’s qualities. But they’re not the only ones, with Reading, Aberdeen, Burton and Kilmarnock also credited with an interest.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The News understands that the Blues were contemplating delaying any approach by 12 months amid concerns about the youngster’s suitability for League One at this stage of his career.

Yet that decision looks to have been taken out of their hands, with Blair set for a period in the treatment room.

The Reds talent broke the news of his injury setback on Instagram. He wrote: ‘After a positive beginning to the new season, I am deeply saddened to say that I sustained a meniscus tear during training earlier this week.

