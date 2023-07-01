Reports have emerged that League One rivals Reading are looking at bringing in the highly-rated winger on loan this season, along with Norwich teenager Abu Kamara.

There’s no indication how far down the line the Royals are with their interest. Yet their keenness could force the Blues’ hand, with the Fratton Park club previously understood to be willing to wait until closer to the end of the transfer window before approaching the Reds about a potential loan switch.

There’s even a suggestion that Pompey could hold off their interest for 12 months, with doubts whether the 19-year-old is ready for a full season in the third tier.

Nevertheless, John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes remain firm admirers of the Huddersfield-born ace, who has made one senior appearance for the Anfield club – a start in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston in 2021.

And they’ll be watching developments with interest, particularly with the Blues expected to bring in a couple of loan signings this season to supplement what they already have at Fratton Park.

Burton, Leyton Orient, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock are also reported admirers of Blair. However, there’s a chance Reading’s supposed interest could catch their rivals out.

Pompey have already signed winger Anthony Scully from Wigan and are actively pursuing a deal for former Cardiff winger Gavin Whyte.

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair has been linked with a move to Pompey this summer Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Blair appeals, though, as he can operate right across the forward line.