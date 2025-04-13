Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derby County boss John Eustace acknowledged the challenge of entering Fortress Fratton as his side were denied victory late on.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Rams boss saluted the character of his players, as they were pegged back in stoppage time in the ‘crazy’ 2-2 draw.

Pompey twice came from behind to pick up a point late on through Rob Atkinson’s goals in the Championship survival showdown at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the man who arrived from Blackburn in February was happy to focus on the positive aspects of his team’s performance, despite the in-form side being pegged back.

Eustace told Derby’s official website: ‘It was a crazy, crazy game.

‘They make it a really difficult game here.

‘I was really pleased and proud of the effort of the players and the fans, especially, who really got us through that second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We knew we'd have opportunities on the break, on the turnover. I thought if we were a little bit more clinical in the final third, we could have scored more goals.

‘I’m delighted with the two goals we scored. It’s just the manner in which we conceded the two goals that was disappointing because we've got to be better on the set-pieces, which we have been excellent at overall.

‘Both goals could have been avoided for sure.

‘I think we should have had a penalty as well up the other end just after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We showed great fighting spirit today. The whole club should be very proud of the effort today.

‘We are delighted with the effort of the group again; we scored a couple of good goals.’

Derby boss: Pompey make game hectic

Eustace felt Pompey’s high-octane approach employed by John Mousinho gave Derby plenty to contend with, as the gap between the two sides remained three points. They are a point clear of the drop zone, however, as they find impetus at a crucial moment in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘Portsmouth make the game very hectic. They put a lot of long balls forward, pick up a lot of second balls, sustain attacks and put crosses in the box, which they're excellent at.

‘Overall, apart from a couple of times, I was really pleased with the way we defended against them

‘This is the Derby County family standing up for themselves home and away, putting that 100 per cent effort in.

‘The commitment is there. I also can't ask for any more from the supporters. They've been fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They've been our 12th man home and away. We've got four huge games coming up, starting on Friday at Pride Park against Luton.’