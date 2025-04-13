'A crazy, crazy game': Derby County boss on suffering late Portsmouth pain at Fortress Fratton
But the Rams boss saluted the character of his players, as they were pegged back in stoppage time in the ‘crazy’ 2-2 draw.
Pompey twice came from behind to pick up a point late on through Rob Atkinson’s goals in the Championship survival showdown at Fratton Park.
Eustace believes people would have expected the Blues to run through his team, with their home form catching the eye this term.
So the man who arrived from Blackburn in February was happy to focus on the positive aspects of his team’s performance, despite the in-form side being pegged back.
Eustace told Derby’s official website: ‘It was a crazy, crazy game.
‘They make it a really difficult game here.
‘I was really pleased and proud of the effort of the players and the fans, especially, who really got us through that second half.
‘We knew we'd have opportunities on the break, on the turnover. I thought if we were a little bit more clinical in the final third, we could have scored more goals.
‘I’m delighted with the two goals we scored. It’s just the manner in which we conceded the two goals that was disappointing because we've got to be better on the set-pieces, which we have been excellent at overall.
‘Both goals could have been avoided for sure.
‘It took us a little while to get into the game. Matt Richie got in behind our backline a little bit too easily, but Jacob came to the rescue there (for the penalty).
‘I think we should have had a penalty as well up the other end just after that.
‘We showed great fighting spirit today. The whole club should be very proud of the effort today.
‘We're all disappointed that we didn't come away with three points. I think a lot of people would’ve expected Portsmouth to run all over us here.
‘We are delighted with the effort of the group again; we scored a couple of good goals.’
Eustace felt Pompey’s high-octane approach employed by John Mousinho gave Derby plenty to contend with, as the gap between the two sides remained three points. They are a point clear of the drop zone, however, as they find impetus at a crucial moment in the season.
He added: ‘Portsmouth make the game very hectic. They put a lot of long balls forward, pick up a lot of second balls, sustain attacks and put crosses in the box, which they're excellent at.
‘Overall, apart from a couple of times, I was really pleased with the way we defended against them
‘This is the Derby County family standing up for themselves home and away, putting that 100 per cent effort in.
‘The commitment is there. I also can't ask for any more from the supporters. They've been fantastic.
‘They've been our 12th man home and away. We've got four huge games coming up, starting on Friday at Pride Park against Luton.’
