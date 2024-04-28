Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Skubala confessed Lincoln City took on a challenge too many as their play-off dream died against the champions.

But the Imps boss spoke of pride in his side, as their top-six ambitions were extinguished by Pompey in a 2-0 final-day defeat at Sincil Bank.

Skubala acknowledged the quality of the champions, as they came up short against John Mousinho’s League One winners.

But the former Leeds United man spoke of the pride he had in his side, after a flying run of one loss in 19 put them in with a chance of extending their season going into the final day.

Lincoln were second best to Pompey in the first half, as the visitors showed cohesion in their football despite making six changes.

The home side pressed after the restart and saw Will Norris save a penalty, before Mousinho’s men turned the screw with two goals late on.

Skubala knew Pompey had the quality to punish his side, as Lincoln went in search of the win they needed.

He told Lincoln’s official site: ‘We're all gutted with the result. Again, we didn't start as we do usually but we worked ourselves into the game and I felt in the second half when we came back we were in the ascendency. However, moments change games.

‘I'm just proud of the run they've been on and that's what I've told them in the changing room. It was just one step too far on the day.

‘This is a young group and the most important thing is we learn from it, so we don't start so nervily.

‘Portsmouth are a good team and when we had to chase and throw things at it, we had to open the game up and knew we could be hurt.

‘On another day we could have probably closed that off to be 0-0 if it was a typical league game, but we had to have a push for the three points knowing the Oxford score at Exeter.