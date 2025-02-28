If there ever was an intergalactic UFC fight you’d pick Terry Devlin to represent earth.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you ever found yourself in the trenches in conflict, you’d want the Northern Irishman next to you to head the grenades away.

Less than two years into his journey in English football, the young talent from County Tyrone is fast emerging as one of the Fratton faithful’s darlings and certainly one of their favourite figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrying the on-pitch demeanour of a player who gives zero consideration for his own physical well-being nor those around him, Devlin is proving himself a fearsome competitor of undoubted Championship quality.

And don’t we just love it.

Devlin stirs echoes of a bygone era when crunching challenges didn’t come with automatic sanctions attached, and the bar for what was deemed excessive force was high enough for us to enjoy the art of tackling.

The loftiest compliment the 21-year-old could be afforded is if his time at PO4 came 40 years ago or so, he would’ve been a perfect fit as part of Alan Ball’s hell-raising Gremlins. You could just imagine Devlin sending Wimbledon and the like running for cover, as Kennedy, Gilbert, Blake & Co tore through the English game in fearsome fashion. Ballie would've loved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wouldn’t say it, but you also get the feeling the versatile operator may be just one of John Mousinho’s favourite players, a professional in the image of the man who honed his combative skills in the lower echelons of the game’s paid ranks.

Arriving from Glentoran in the summer of 2023, Devlin was a quiet and softly spoken presence on Pompey’s pre-season trip to Mijas in Southern Spain, where he gave his first interview to The News. A switch was flicked when he crossed the line, however, with a real competitor emerging and a comfort with a physicality honed on the Gaelic football fields of his homeland.

It was a surprise shift to the right flank just over a year ago which released more untapped potential, for a player you feel could do a job in most positions. Devlin shone in a gritty 1-0 win at Fleetwood which kickstarted Pompey’s season, at a time where their League One title charge was having a wobble with one win in six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A typically full-blooded aerial challenge with Greg Leigh was to halt his season at Oxford thanks to a serious shoulder injury, but it’s been at right-back where the journey, which now covers 50 appearances, has continued this term.

When the starts haven’t arrived the importance of Devlin off the bench has been evident, with his relentless commitment key and one cameo seeing Stoke’s Ben Wilmot sent to A&E after a thunderous challenge last month.

Pompey's Terry Devlin has signed a new long-term contract. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Pompey's Terry Devlin. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey's Terry Devlin. Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey's Terry Devlin at Reading last season. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

This is a young man giving himself every chance to be a success in the game, with the only surprise full Northern Ireland international recognition is yet to arrive. It will.

Consummate professional

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s plenty of work to do, though, and rough edges to smooth. The fans’ favourite has gone close to the kind of challenge which makes you think a red card is coming on a couple of occasions. Likewise the adaption to right-back brings a requirement for an understanding of both defensive and offensive duties, with any false moves ruthlessly exposed at this level.

But this young hopeful is making all the right moves when it comes to fulfilling his potential, and increasingly lofty expectations over where his career is headed.

That he is set to do that at Fratton Park and in the image of the football club he represents, really is a cause for celebration.