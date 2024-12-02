I’ve played at top with Newcastle United - I can see Portsmouth starlet with big future doing same
And Matt Ritchie admitted he can see similarities between the emerging Northern Ireland prospect and himself, when it comes to his commitment to the game and work ethic.
Devlin’s form has surged in recent weeks, starting four of the past five Pompey outings and catching the eye along the way with his performances.
The 21-year-old has dovetailed with Ritchie down the right flank, with the Gosport lad’s own former accelerating through their partnership.
Now the man who has spent most of his career at the top levels of the game has given a ringing endorsement to Devlin and his future prospects.
‘He’s so willing and has a great attitude. People see a great attitude on a Saturday, but day in, day out he’s willing to work. All those small, little habits that elite professionals have - he’s got them.
‘He’s got a big future, in my opinion. He has a really good mind set. Of course he has areas for improvement, like we all have, but he’s a manager’s dream.’
Ritchie’s glowing endorsement of Devlin stretches to similarities in attitude between the pair, when it comes to maximising their ability.
That approach has served the academy graduate well in a career which saw him thrive in the Championship, and make a strong impact in eight seasons at the highest level of English football with Newcastle and Bournemouth.
Ritchie added: ‘Do I see a bit of myself in him? In terms of work ethic to get to the top, I would say yes.
‘He’s willing to go above and beyond to become the best player he can possibly be. He’s all ears and is always looking for where he can learn.
‘I’ve loved playing with him and he’s complemented myself really well. He’s more than willing to overlap me, to underlap me.
‘So when I receive the ball deep, which is a pattern the gaffer is keen on and we work on a lot, Terry can make a penetrating run in the back line.
‘He’s been a joy to play with, I’ve got to be honest with you. I’ve loved it.
‘He’s so aggressive in the press and his positioning since we’ve worked has been fantastic. It’s all the small things which create a really good player - he has those attributes.

