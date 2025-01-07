Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rob Atkinson has been backed to be a Pompey hit after his man-of-the-match cameo debut.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the new defender’s performance off the bench at Sunderland was a clear indicator of his capabilities - in the view of Blues talisman Callum Lang.

Atkinson made his first competitive appearance in 687 days at the Stadium of Light, at the same ground where he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in 2023. The 26-year-old did enough in his 25-minute plaudits to be named Pompey’s standout performer, as he made some impressive last-ditch blocks to repel the promotion chasers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a promising showing which underlined the Bristol City man’s potential importance to his new loan side’s bid to stay in the Championship.

Lang has gone up against the former Oxford United and Eastleigh man before as a Wigan player and knows what a tough challenge Atkinson presents. And the Scouser is confident that means he is going to be an important asset with his physical presence this term.

Lang said: ‘He’s a player I’ve played against before - and he’s a solid defender. He’s a good addition for us and I think he’s someone who will fit straight in.

‘He’s come straight into a tough game at Sunderland and he’s done very well. I think that he’s going to be a good addition for us.

‘A player like Rob Atkinson helps any team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Sunderland game was a tough game to come on in and you’ve got a lot to deal with. There was a lot of pressure to deal with and they move the ball around quickly, they are a good side.

‘But Rob has come away from that challenge really well - and I think we all saw what he can do. Now we’re all looking forward to working with Rob moving forward and him helping the team.’