Rob Atkinson has spoken for the first time since completing his January switch to Pompey from Bristol City.

The centre-back has moved to Fratton Park on loan until the end of the season and is the Blues’ first new arrival of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old will bolster Pompey’s defensive options as head coach John Mousinho continues to be without the services of Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole and Ibane Bowat. He’ll also provide much-needed Championship experience in the position, having featured 60 times for the Robins in the second tier following his 2021 switch from Oxford United.

Atkinson is expected to be in contention to feature for his new side on Sunday, when Pompey travel to Sunderland (3pm kick off). Before that important game, though, the defender provided some background information on why he agreed to move to PO4 and what he’ll offer the team over the second half of the season.

Speaking on the Pompey website following the completion of his loan move, Atkinson said: ‘There are quite a few reasons why I wanted to come here – the size of the club, its history and the manager. They were all a massive part and Pompey also showed a big interest, which made it an attractive move for me.

‘I’m a left-footed centre-back who’s big, strong and good in the air, but I’m alright with the ball at my feet as well.

‘Hopefully I can help the club build on the progress that’s been made on the football pitch in recent weeks. I want to help kick us on, so the side continues moving up the Championship table during the rest of the season.’

Bristol City boss Liam Manning | Getty Images

Injury woes hopefully a thing of the past

Atkinson, who is under contract at Ahston Gate until June 2026, arrives at Pompey having not played a competitive first-team game for Bristol City since February 2023, when he suffered an ACL injury against Sunderland.

The former Eastleigh player made his comeback from that setback last summer, when he featured in two pre-season games for Liam Manning’s side against Newport County and Cheltenham respectively. However, a groin issue and then a hamstring injury have plagued him since, leaving the centre-half with no first-team appearances to his name this term.

Atkinson was included on the City bench 11 times over the past 12 games prior to his Pompey - without making an appearance - and has had several under-21 run outs to help with his fitness. Despite his lack of match action, Manning believes the defender is ready to resume his career at Championship level.

When asked by Bristol Live before Christmas whether the player was at a level where he could take his chance when it arrived?, the Robins boss replied: I think so. I think the challenge Rob's got at the minute is just what's ahead of him. You know, Luke (McNally) has been outstanding, Rob Dickie's been terrific, as has Zak Vyner.

‘It's slightly different when you're a centre-back. When you're an attacking player coming back, they're positions you tend to change. Obviously, you don't tend to too often make changes to that position in game.

‘He's had to be a bit patient. I have to say, he looks much better physically to me and he's going to continually push and work.’