Pompey fans have been reflecting on a memorable afternoon against Preston - here’s a selection of view on X, formerly Twitter.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a moment not gonna lie gave me goosebumps and a tear to the eye love you Bish #Pompey @Pompey_Goals

On July 30th, Portsmouth announced Colby Bishop would be undergoing open heart surgery, with no return date set Just over 3 months later, barely 10 minutes into his comeback, he scores a penalty to help Pompey win just their second game of the season. @_The72

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve seen plenty in 43 and a bit seasons watching #Pompey but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything quite like we saw today. A player we didn’t even realise was registered scoring, three months after heart surgery. Roy of the Rovers writers would have turned down that script. @stevebone1

With a first home win, a strong performance, and the unlikely goalscoring return of Colby Bishop, a lot of gloom has been lifted at #Pompey in one afternoon. That’s exactly what the doctor ordered before the international break. @chriswisey

Richly deserved #Pompey win. Ref’s decision not to give PNE a penalty when Schmid took their player out at 0-0, may actually prove a decisive turning point. A bit of good fortune long overdue. @gregpfc

Me too So great to see Colby Bishop back and seeing score the penalty was the icing on the cake of our first home win of the season PNE came out 2nd half a different team & that was a worry but Bish coming on raised everyone's spirits @RoyLlowarch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey didn’t have to do much to win this game. When PNE don’t turn up they do it properly. Getting angry seeing players prefer to go backwards rather than make a teammate ahead of them have to work. If we could make passing out from the back work, different story, but we can’t. @WhitehartMike

Yes it was against a poor Preston team but it was a very encouraging performance from pack at the back, yes he doesn’t have the pace but he has the composure to always find the right pass , wouldn’t be against him staying there until Shaughnessy is back #pompey @scottpompey

Thoughts on today. Just having Bishop changed everything. To see him score. Just perfect. Richie and Devlin superb. Dozell getting better every game.

Pack worked well in defence. But who is the guy wearing Poole’s shirt! Preston as bad, if not worse than QPR. #pompey @backhomeinpo2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first home victory of the season against Preston, Murphy, Ogilvie scoring and happy to see Bishop returning and scoring as well, gutted we couldn't keep the clean sheet but overall happy to get that first home win, PUP.@HazzaTWood96

Difficult to say he's “playing out of position” - when he rises to any role with the deepest desire to meet the needs of the manager and #Pompey. Until a young, raw player like TD has reached their full potential, every position is an opportunity, every game a proving ground. @PompeyXsAndOs