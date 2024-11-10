John Mousinho welcomed Kusini Yengi’s strongest showing of the season as Pompey’s striking competition was ramped up.

And the Blues boss spoke of his confidence in the Aussie hitting the Championship goal trail, as Colby Bishop returned to boost options up front.

Mousinho noted how Bishop’s shock return from heart surgery coincided with a forceful display from Yengi, in the 3-1 win over Preston.

It was much better from the 25-year-old after a couple of lacklustre, with the Pompey boss believing that bodes well for his side’s cutting edge moving forward.

Yengi has yet to break his Championship goal duck, after eight outings to date this term.

But with the Socceroo joining Bishop, Christian Saydee, Elias Sorensen and Mark O’Mahony, there’s renewed conviction about what Pompey’s front line can now offer.

Mousinho said: ‘I thought after a first 15 minutes when Kas could have done a bit more, I thought he was really good towards the end of the first half.

‘He competed, he pressed really well and he caused a lot of problems.

‘I’m not saying it was the reason (Bishop being back) but I thought that was the best Kas has played this season.

‘After a sluggish first 15 minutes, maybe because of the double travel (away games), he really started to get into the centre-halves.

‘The second goal comes from us taking a throw properly and Kas pinning two central defenders in the box. He rolls them, Dozz (Dozzell) gets the shot from the edge of the box and we score from the corner.

‘I thought Kas really grew into the game in the first half and it was a much, much better performance from him. So I was really pleased there.

‘All of the centre-forwards have to be on their toes and we’re willing to play them all at any time.

‘Now we we have five in the building, if you include Christian Saydee, so that’s really healthy competition.

‘I thought Kas caused some real issues and once one of those (chances) go for him, where he nearly gets in, it’s going to be brilliant to have him around.’