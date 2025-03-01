Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s Championship game at Luton Town.

And there’s one thing that appears to having supporters sharing their verdicts more than anything in the build-up to kick-off - and it’s not the absences of centre-back duo Rob Atkinsion and Hayden Matthews because of injury!

Instead, it’s the head coach’s decision on who should replace them, with both Regan Poole and Marlon Pack his preferred central defensive partnership for the game at Kenilworth as Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat also remain unavailable.

For Poole, it’s his first start since suffering a hamstring injury against Norwich on December 10. Meanwhile, for Pack, he returns to operate as a makeshift centre-back after playing 15 games there earlier in the campaign.

Yet it’s that decision to play the club captain over recognised centre-back Tyley Towler that has fans reaching for the keyboards. Indeed, many believe the 22-year-old - who has made just 12 Championship appearances this season despite Pompey’s defensive issues - has been hard done by as he once again gets overlooked.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X ahead of kick-off.

Pompey fans make centre-back thoughts known

@mark11s: Do feel for Towler. About as clear a message at you can get that the manager doesn’t rate you when he plays a slow CM ahead of you that’s regularly been at fault for goals when playing CB.

@pfclowey: What has Towler got to do? The bloke must be fuming.

@Will_Mason7: He must really dislike Towler tbf. He’s starting a 33-year-old centre mid who can’t really play centre back ahead of him everytime.

@Callum17077: Can't blame Towler if he wants to leave in the summer.

@markj2k73: Poole no issue, but Towler is a CB, not Pack. Pack at home wasn't too bad overall but away from home he gets exposed with pace. If I was Towler I be fuming. Always done ok when played. Actually think it's a insult to him from Mous tbh. But fingers crossed all be ok.

@atkinsradio: What on earth has Towler done not to play today. He impressed earlier in the season. Great player is Marlon but simply no pace and not a natural CB.

@Callum17077: Why is Pack picked over a fit cb in Towler?

@Dann_PFC: Poole and Pack at centre half give me PTSD.

@nozurb1: Pack over Towler is absolute madness

@andymp345: I’m sorry but I seriously feel sorry for Towler like why do we keep playing Pack? You can tell himself he plays with a midfielder mindset just ludicrously no reason not play Towler today or even gone 3 at back if need be.

@F1footballfan1: Pack at CB? Why isn’t Towler playing instead of him?

@Willmott3Sam: Poole and Pack had a good relationship and a steady bit of form when they were plying together earlier in the season. It’s not as bad as people will make it out to be.