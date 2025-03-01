Ibane Bowat has hit a significant milestone on his road to injury recovery.

But Pompey John Mousinho will resist the temptation to accelerate the defender’s return to solve their fitness woes.

The 22-year-old’s progress along with Pompey having a free space available in their 25-man squad submitted to the EFL, did raise the question of whether there was potential for the former Fulham man to make a comeback this season. That’s with a swathe of central defensive injuries in particular with Conor Shaughnessy (hamstring), Rob Atkinson (calf) and Hayden Matthews (ankle) either missing or doubts.

The head coach believes the likelihood of that happening is increased, given the intensity of a Championship survival fight the Londoner would be coming back into.

So that means the plan will remain Bowat continuing his rehab with a view to returning in a strong position to build into the 2025-26 campaign through pre-season.

‘Not something we’re willing to risk’

‘Ibane is out on the grass now. He’s not training, though, and we’re at the back end of February. That means he’s been out since August when we signed him, a significant period of time.

‘It’s six months and seven by the time he trains as the very, very least.

‘So the chances of him being available for any games this season are slim to none. It’s just not something we’re willing to risk.

‘There’s no point bringing him back too quickly, he’s been out for eight or nine months and all of a sudden we decide to chuck him into games at the back end of season.

‘He could end up getting injured again and we want him back and fully at it in pre-season - that’s all we’re thinking about.’