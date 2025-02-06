Pompey have moved to address ‘nonsensical’ social media rumours centring on Colby Bishop.

Claims are gathering considerable traction that the striker’s heart issue was actually discovered by Birmingham City, not Fratton Park’s medical staff.

What’s more, it supposedly came to light while having a St Andrew’s medical ahead of a £3.5m move to the big-spending League One club.

Now Andy Cullen has set the record straight and responded to rumours, emphatically refuting that Birmingham discovered Bishop’s problem, branding such talk as ‘absolute tosh’.

That sentiment has also been strongly echoed by John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes when asked since the January transfer window closed.

Pompey chief executive Cullen told The News: ‘I am not going to respond to every single social media rumour that goes out there - but this is nonsensical.

‘Absolute rubbish, it’s absolute tosh. We did scans on our players over the summer and got into a position whereby we identified the issue which, in Colby’s case, showed up in the scan - and took immediate action.

‘This is down to the diligence and professionalism of staff that work at Portsmouth Football Club. It’s their dedication, their vigilance, their professionalism, in ensuring we maintain a duty of care to each of our players and indeed to all of our staff.

‘That’s a really strong discipline that Steve (Hard) has brought into place. His team conducted those heart tests, including Colby’s. We will continue to regularly conduct and invest in those tests because it’s incredibly important that professional athletes get the best possible care and diagnosis of any issues.

Colby Bishop has scored four goals in 16 games since returning from his heart issue. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘If it hadn’t been for Steve spotting that - and Colby agreeing an immediate course of action - then it goes beyond the player’s career in this particular case. Action was taken, I don’t think anybody ever envisaged how quickly Colby would be able to come back and play football.

‘We then had to be absolutely sure, as a medical team, that he was ready to return and continued the dialogue with the surgeons and the consultants to make sure they were also comfortable in allowing him to play against Preston.

‘I am not commenting on anything about supposed Birmingham interest, that’s not our policy. However, I object to the insinuation that another club has conducted that medical. There’s nothing in that at all.

’Colby has been our player throughout and never been at another club for a medical, it is absolute nonsense.’

That emotional moment arrived just three months and two days after his heart operation - and afterwards he thanked Pompey’s medical department in addition to the fantastic support of the Fratton faithful.

He has now netted four times in 16 appearances, with his most recent goal arriving from the spot in last month’s 3-1 success over Stoke at Fratton Park.

Speaking at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Sheffield United, Mousinho also dismissed the Bishop and Birmingham rumour.

He added: ‘That is nonsense. Colby was picked up in our pre-season scans, there is nothing in that rumour.

‘I’ve heard the rumour myself and can categorically confirm it was picked up here. We never spoke to Birmingham either.

‘Not as far as I was concerned, nobody ever came to me about it. Birmingham seemed to be interested in everyone else last summer!’