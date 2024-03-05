Norwich forward attracting further interest amid impressive Portsmouth form - with Brentford and Leicester already keen
Abu Kamara’s Pompey form is generating further interest in his undoubted talent.
Before and during the January transfer window, rumours were rife that the on-loan Norwich forward was in high demand. Clubs from both home and abroad were reportedly keen to take the 20-year-old off the Blues’ hands - including Brentford, Leicester, Stoke and German Bundesliga side Freiburg.
The word from inside Fratton Park remained steadfast, though - Kamara was going nowhere, not even back to Carrow Road, as he continued to play a key role in Pompey’s League One title charge. And the Blues were true to their word, with Kamara - who has been nominated for the PFA League One fans’ player of the month award for February alongside Paddy Lane - still at PO4 and still terrorising third-tier defences. He's currently on eight goals and eight assists from his 42 matches played in all competitions this season.
But just because January has gone, that doesn’t mean talk of where his future lies has disappeared. Indeed, it’s reached new levels, with focus now turning towards the highly-rated attacker’s international allegiances.
London-born, Kamara is yet to feature for England, or any other country for that matter, at any level. Yet his rise to prominence has supposedly seen one nation suss out his thoughts on international football. According to Footballer Insider’s Pete O’Rouke, Sierra Leone have approached the Fratton favourite about representing them on the international scene, with the forward reportedly ‘weighing up' their offer.
Kamara is of Sierra Leonean descent and is qualified to play for the west African nation, whose last African Cup of Nations campaign dates back to 1996.
Despite this month welcoming another international break, Kamara will be in no rush to decide his international future. Sierra Leone don’t return to action until June, when they kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign against Djibouti. By then, hopefully the Pompey loanee will have his first piece of silverware to add to his CV - the League One title. And if so, there's no doubt the fight for signature will ramp up another gear!