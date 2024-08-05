Leeds United £7m transfer bid could have repercussions for Portsmouth and Southampton

Abu Kamara returned to Norwich following his successful Fratton Park stay. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey and their South Coast rivals might have to see how things play out between Leeds United and Norwich City.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey's chances of re-signing Abu Kamara may have taken a blow following a transfer approach from their opening day opponents Leeds United.

According to The Telegraph, a bid of £7m was made by Leeds to Norwich for their star winger Jonathan Rowe. Talks are underway between the two clubs however the bid is 'nowhere near' their valuation of Rowe, who has been reportedly sought after by several Premier League teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are on the hunt to find a replacement for Crysencio Summerville after his sale to West Ham United. He was crowned the best player in the Championship last season, and now they want to reinvest some of that money back in to the squad.

He is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025, and the Canaries will be faced with a decision of either selling him, or running the risk of allowing his contract to run down. He's 21-years-old and so compensation would be due if he did leave on a free transfer, but Leeds will want to sign him before the window shuts at the end of the month.

Rowe is predominantly a left-sided midfielder and that's a position that Leeds need to fill. His 12 goals and two assists in the Championship last term earned him a nomination for the Championship Young Player of the Season, but he lost out to Archie Gray who was sold to Spurs this summer.

Norwich, who have already sold Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray for big money this summer, would want to replace Rowe, but their replacement might already be staring them in the face. Kamara has just returned to Norfolk following a season at Fratton Park where he was ever present. His 10 assists and eight goals in 46 games made him one of the leading players in League One, and there's a belief at least among Pompey fans that he is capable of making the step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have always retained an interest in reuniting with some of their loan stars if a deal has been possible. In some cases such as Alex Robertson, it wasn't possible, and now it looks like Kamara won't be returning either.

Earlier this summer, there were reports of Pompey 'preparing' a bid for Kamara, but head coach John Mousinho played down those rumours.

"I did see the rumours," he said.

"I do chuckle when they talk about readying a bid or preparing a bid, it’s like we are baking a cake!

‘If we’re going to put a bid in, we’d just put it down on a piece of paper and send it in - which we haven’t done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t usually speak about players that are contracted to other clubs, but Abu was here last season and you know our admiration for him.

‘As far as we’re concerned, he is involved in Norwich’s pre-season. He played at the weekend against Northampton and, at the minute, is fully involved in Norwich’s first-team squad. So there’s nothing coming from us at the moment."

Kamara like Rowe has a year left remaining on his contract but the recent transfer development between Leeds and Norwich could mean that he could get his chance to sign. He is attracting interest from the Premier League too though with Pompey's South Coast rivals Southampton reportedly keen.