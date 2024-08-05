Sean Raggett and Lee Evans were released by Pompey after their League One title success. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

One of Pompey’s promotion winners has spoken about his two-month spell at Fratton Park and how it helped him earn a deal at his new club.

Lee Evans has admitted he is content with how his time at Pompey panned out despite being let go this summer.

The Welshman played a supporting role in helping Pompey getting back to the Championship, but the serial League One promotion winner was let go shortly after. Evans was signed on a short-term deal in March to help provide cover following a spate of injuries to several midfielders and he ended up playing four games.

The 30-year-old was entrusted to play against promotion rivals Derby County, and was also on the pitch against Barnsley, the game which Pompey won to secure promotion and the league title. Since his departure in May, he has signed a two-year deal at Bloomfield Road, which was the aim after a short spell down in Hampshire.

Reflecting on his time at Fratton Park to the Blackpool Gazette, he said: "It was good - I snuck another medal in.

“I felt a part of it, they played me in probably the three toughest games in the run-in, which spoke about what John Mousinho thought of me, and likewise in his first proper season in the Football League, he did a great job, it’s a credit to him.

“It was probably a gamble from me because I could’ve stayed with Ipswich until the end of the season, but I wanted to show people that I was fit.

“Going there secured me the move to Blackpool, so I’m glad I did it and I’m excited for this season.”

In mid-April, head coach Mousinho had been open-minded about Evans extending his stay, but shortly after Pompey's title win, the boss made the ruthless decision to move him on. Evans by his own admission said that there wasn't much talk of him signing on for the Championship and instead, the move was more about getting the player fit, whilst helping the team achieve their goal of promotion.

“It was just about seeing them over the line,” he added.

“It worked for both of us, I wanted to get fit and played games. There wasn’t much talk about going back.”

Centre midfield is still an area of concern for Pompey with just under three weeks left of the summer transfer window. Alex Robertson has been spoken about and Mousinho remains optimistic over him returning, but Cardiff City are currently leading the race to sign him.

Wales international Joe Morrell meanwhile left the club earlier this summer. Pompey didn't take up the option that was in Morrell's contract and they couldn't renegotiate new terms for the 27-year-old, and now they are on the hunt to recruit players in the centre of the park.