Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Is this the clearest indication yet that Abu Kamara won’t be back at Fratton Park next season?

Pompey fans would love to have the super-talented Norwich winger return to the south coast, where he played a starring role in the Blues’ recent League One title success.

They’ve been searching for clues in the hope that something points to a second spell with John Mousinho’s side for their forthcoming Championship return. Yet, devastatingly, there’s been next to no evidence to suggest that the popular 20-year-old will be spotted in a Pompey shirt again next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, everything points to a likely Carrow Road stay that will no doubt disappoint members of the Fratton faithful and the host of other clubs credited with an interest in the recently-capped England Under-20 international - including Anderlecht, Brentford, Leicester, Stoke and German Bundesliga side Freiburg.

And the latest telling factor is Kamara’s appearance in the marketing campaign to promote Norwich’s new kit ahead of their latest Championship term.

Players are traditionally asked to help sell their club’s latest must-have product by appearing in photo shoots to model the newest threads on offer. This week saw Pompey turn to Marlon Pack, Conor Shaughnessy and Christian Saydee - three players with big roles to play at Fratton Park next season - to help launch the availability of the Blues’ next home kit. And it’s safe to assume Kamara is held in similar esteem at Carrow Road as he was used to promote Norwich’ latest Joma Sports home shirt.

For anyone of a Blues persuasion, seeing the League One title-winner in canary yellow will be hard to fathom, especially as we all have such vivid memories still of his impressive performances in a Pompey shirt.