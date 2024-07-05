Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their views on the shirt the Blues will wear on their Championship return this season – and it’s fair to say that the reaction is mixed!

The Fratton Park outfit today unveiled their latest Nike-designed home jersey, which will be front and centre of their first campaign back in the second tier since 2012.

The new shirt features a vibrant royal blue base with a striking drench blue stripe design. The pattern is complemented by drench blue details on the mesh side and sleeve panels, as well as cuffs.

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack likes it. He told the club’s website: The kit looks really smart and I’m sure it will be popular with the fans. It’s nice that we’ve got a fresh design that also stays true to Pompey’s traditional colours of blue, white and red.’ But while the club captain gives the new look the thumbs up, others are less sure.

Indeed, while many members of the Fratton faithful join Pack in loving what’s been manufactured for such an historic season, there’s others who feel underwhelmed by what’s on offer this term.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, as Blues supporters weigh up whether to purchase a shirt that’s priced between £39 (junior) and £55 (adult).

@Bogstertron: Take my money!!!

@BradSaundersPfc: Ah yes, a club renowned throughout our history for playing in stripes.

@Clarkeyboy12345: Think this might be the first one I've brought in a few years.

@RobElli62083364: This has to be the worst kit we had in years.

@NotMiltos: WOW WOW WOW WOW.

@DavidKnowlesy: Stripes? We don’t wear stripes! No, No, No.

@PompeyFan202188: Ooooo yes please! @JackDav04863924: Not a fan at all think it’s pretty boring to be honest.

@Jamesr02_: Oh you can take my money.

@PragmaticFrog: Can we send it back and have another go…? Never understand why you can’t provide fans with some templates and allow us to vote…after all it’s us that’s buying it.

@LennyRo16138576: Take my whole bank account.

@Callum9358: Well, it's safe to say my bank balance is staying the same today.

@terbs26178: Typically Nike, undecided again. May wait and see what the 2nd and 3rd kits look like.

@DanielE64141682: Quite smart to be honest.

@merson_pfc: Lovely stuff to win the Championship in.