Pompey felt it was necessary to secure Conor Shaughnessy’s future after emerging as a key member of John Mousinho’s squad.

And the Blues boss is adamant fresh terms for the League One title winner were firmly warranted after an outstanding campaign at Fratton Park.

Pompey last night confirmed the central defender has been handed a new three-year agreement, with a club option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

It’s reward for a rise few anticipated a year ago following his free transfer arrival from Burton Albion.

Yet, the former Leeds and Reading man’s performances soared amid 49 outings, with his calm authority at the back shining along with an ability to pop up with crucial goals.

That saw Shaughnessy named in the divisional team of the year, along with being named Pompey’s player of the season by his team-mates.

Now the Irishman is protected as an asset, with his stock at an all-time high at the age of 28.

Mousinho said: ‘In terms of performances, Conor started 45 out of 46 league games and was outstanding.

‘He got into the League One team of the year and scored some huge goals, including the one against Barnsley.

‘We thought it was one where he warranted having a new deal, so we’re delighted to have him on board and secure his services.

‘He was decent enough in pre-season and played some good football, but we went away from that in the first game and had other options at centre-half.

‘He was out of the squad, but came in against Forest Green and he did well, we decided to play him against Orient and after that he never looked back.

‘I think we kept clean sheets against Exeter, Cheltenham and Stevenage - so it became difficult for anyone to get back in because of his excellent form alongside Regan and the rest of the back four.

‘I thought in terms of performances he was right up there and he featured in some of the player of the season awards.