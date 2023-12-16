Abu Kamara took his goal tally for the season to six with his double against Shrewsbury

John Mousinho believes Pompey remains the right place for Abu Kamara to continue his development - and he’s hoping parent club Norwich recognise that fact, too.

The on-loan Canaries forward was the headline-maker from the Blues’ 3-0 win at Shrewsbury on Saturday, with his double helping the Fratton Park outfit open up a seven-point lead at the top of the League One table.

Kamara’s goals took his tally for the season to six as his importance to the team continues to grow. But the downside of that eye-catching form, as far as Pompey are concerned, is the interest it generates, with Brentford and German Bundesliga side Freiburg reportedly keeping tabs on the 20-year-old’s progress.

There’s also concerns among sections of the Fratton faithful that Championship Norwich might decide to recall their academy product early as they look to boost their own ambitions, with David Wagner’s side currently 10th in the second tier and four points off the play-off places.

Mousinho insisted after the Shrewsbury win that there’s no indication of a Carrow Road return in January. And he hoped that situation would continue, with the Pompey head coach adamant that Fratton Park remains the best place for Kamara’s development at this moment in time.

Speaking on BBC Solent from Cloud Meadow, the Blues boss said: ‘It’s one of the things we have to deal with (a potential recall). But we’ve spoken to Norwich, and at the moment there’s no indication that Abu is going to get recalled.

‘When players do well, there’s naturally going to be that sort of interest. From our point of view, Abu has just progressed since he’s been here, that’s all he’s done. He’s got better week in, week out and I think this is the right place for him to continue doing that.

‘He’s starting week in, week out, he’s affecting games and adding bits to his game that is really, really pleasing and hopefully for Norwich they see him progress in this way.’

Kamara has featured 27 times for Pompey in all competitions and has started 12 of the Blues’ last 13 league games. Mousinho is delighted with all aspects of the loanee’s game at Fratton Park and knows the youngster has a big future ahead of him.

The head coach added: ‘He’s getting the rewards for what he’s been putting in all season. We know he is a very, very good finisher, he’s got a huge amount of potential, he’s been superb, I think since he’s come in, especially since going in on the right for the Burton game, he’s been such a threat.

‘If he can keep adding those goals to his game, I think we all know he’s one to keep an eye on.