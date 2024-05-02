Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abu Kamara admitted he never thought his time at Pompey would prove such a huge success.

And after saying goodbye to the club with a League One winner’s medal to show for his fabulous work over the course of the season, the Norwich ace said he was grateful for the opportunity John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes provided him on the south coast.

The 20-year-old Carrow Road youth product featured in every game for champions Pompey and finished the season as the Blues’ most creative force with 10 assists. The forward also contributed eight goals as the Fratton Park outfit secured the League One title with two games of the campaign remaining.

The Fratton faithful united to sing ‘sign him up’ on the day Pompey were handed the championship trophy at PO4 and on Southsea Common when the council held a reception for the league winners.

It was yet more evidence of the popularity Kamara had at PO4 during his season-long stay. But it’s something he never anticipated when he agreed on the move last summer.

After racking up 50 games in total for Pompey, the winger told Norwich’s media team following his Carrow Road return: ‘I had a zoom call with the manager and sporting director (before I signed) and they said that the overall goal was promotion. I just liked everything I heard, so it was a no-brainer for me really. When I got there, I didn’t think I would play as much as I did, so to be involved in every game of the season is a massive achievement for myself and I’m happy to have done that.

‘(My development) has benefited a lot. Having 50 games under my belt at such a young age is going to make me more physically robust and it’s going to make me a better player at the end of the day, so I’m grateful that the manager allowed me to perform.

‘Knowing that I was able to make a lot of people happy. It’s been seven years in League One but now they’re in the Championship and I’m just happy that I was part of that squad.’

Kamara’s Pompey form saw him linked with the likes of Brentford, Leicester, Stoke and German Bundesliga side Freiburg during the January transfer window as his reputation continued to soar.

He’s now back with the Canaries, who remain hopeful of a return to the Premier League - albeit via the Championship play-offs. But what does next season have in store for the exciting 20-year-old?

He added: ‘I haven’t had time to process what I’ve done and accomplished throughout the season so to hear the fans saying “sign him up”, stuff like that, it’s obviously going to fill me up with a lot of confidence, so I really appreciate the Portsmouth fans for that.

‘I haven’t seen the (Norwich) manager yet but I’m going to see him throughout the day and hopefully I’ll come back in and have a strong pre-season.’