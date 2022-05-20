Alex Bass sends message to Portsmouth doubters following strong Bradford loan amid Hartlepool transfer links

Throughout his time at Fratton Park, the 24-year-old’s role has mainly been as understudy goalkeeper, amid a number of loans and injury issues.

He was often behind Craig MacGillivray during Kenny Jackett’s tenure – and was on the treatment table when Danny Cowley took the reins in March 2020.

But he remained second choice when he returned to action, as the current Fratton chief elected summer arrival Gavin Bazunu as number one.

After failing to dislodge the Republic of Ireland international during the first half of the season, the PO4 academy graduate was sent to Bradford on loan in January.

Across his four months at Valley Parade, he made 21 consecutive appearances – which he hopes will highlight his reliability to the ex-Lincoln boss ahead of next term.

However, the south coast academy graduate explained his mainly wanted to show himself he could play professionally while in Yorkshire, a year-on from his double-leg fracture.

Bass told The News: ‘I wasn’t necessarily showing other people I could play at this level, but I was showing myself.

Alex Bass has been linked with a move to Hartlepool. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘You’re never sure when you’ve had a double leg fracture in the same area and you don’t know how your body is going to cope with it.

‘To go to Bradford and play 20 games has given myself and hopefully everyone around Pompey (the confidence) in the fact I can play because I’ve shown I can do it.

‘It should stand me in good stead, really.’

After a few teething problems at the start of his Bradford tenure, Bass was Mark Hughes’ undisputed first choice.

In total, he made six clean sheets for the club – while often gaining applause from supporters for assured and inspired individual performances.

Now, his displays have caught the attention of Hartlepool – who are interested in his services on a permanent basis, according to his reports,

He added: ‘Obviously it was important to get games. I think there were a couple of times when I could have done better in my games but they were the first run of games I had since my injury last season.