But one thing is clear in his mind – he’s coming back to become the Blues’ number one.

This has put him in good stead to replace the outgoing Gavin Bazunu – who has returned to Manchester City following his own impressive loan stint.

However, Bass is yet to sit down with the Fratton chief to talk about doing so, despite the starting position being up for grabs.

Bass told The News: I personally haven’t spoken to Danny yet.

‘He texted me Monday morning and said “we’ll have to catch up over the summer”, so as it stands, I haven’t spoken to him.

‘The season only finished for me a couple of days ago so I need to sit down with Danny and see what the plan is going forward. But at the moment I honestly couldn’t tell.

Alex Bass is set to return to Pompey this summer following a loan spell at Bradford. Picture: Graham Hunt

‘We’ll see what the conversation holds, and hopefully it will be good things and I’ll come back to play for Pompey.’

Replacing Bazunu, the 2021-22 Players’ Player of the Season, will be a daunting prospect for the club.

The 20-year-old stopper became a much-liked figure among the Fratton faithful due to his glowing performances, which also earned him second place in The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season award.

And Bass understands the enormity of the task for whoever succeeds the Republic of Ireland international.

He added: ‘Gavin is a great goalkeeper and I’m sure he’ll go on to play at the highest level, and whoever goes in will have big boots to fill. Looking at the defence in general, they had a really solid season so it will be tough.

‘Whoever goes in I’m sure will be ready. If it’s me I know I’ll be ready but whatever happens I’m sure they’ll try their hardest and try to fill those boots.

‘I want to be Pompey’s number one, that’s my aim. I have a year left on my current contract and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club.