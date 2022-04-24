That’s after the Blues keeper’s gaffe in Bradford’s League Two match against Scunthorpe at Valley Parade on Saturday.

Thankfully for Bass, it didn’t cost the Bantams the game, with Mark Hughes’ side picking up their first win at home under his stewardship thanks to a 2-1 scoreline.

Yet it will not have done him any favours as Cowley continues to weigh up his options as he prepares to say goodbye to Gavin Bazunu at the end of the season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester City loanee has made a huge impression at Fratton Park and is one of the reasons why Bass has had to go out on loan this term.

As well as his undoubted ability with his hands, 20-year-old Bazunu – who has today been linked with a move to Sheffield United and Preston – is also effective with his feet and has an established reputation for his distribution skills.

SEE ALSO: Sean Raggett beats Gavin Bazunu to Pompey Player of the Season award

The latter will no doubt come into Cowley’s thinking when he decides who will fill the No1 jersey at Pompey next term.

Alex Bass has made 19 loan appearances for Bradford over the second half of the season Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

So, in that case, Bass will be hoping footage of his error in Bradford’s win against the Iron doesn’t land in the manager’s inbox any time soon.

The mistake came in a game which the home side bossed, with Hughes’ side enjoying 65-per-cent possession, 27 shots and seven efforts on target.

In return, the visitors only mustered three attempts and one on target – the own goal that has since been attributed to Bass.

Picking up a back pass from his team-mate in the 33rd-minute, the 24-year-old’s first touch let him down.

That allowed Scunthorpe forward Rekeil Pyke to close the keeper down, block his attempted clearance and force the ball over the line off Bass.

The Blues academy product is immedately seen punching the turf in anger as he accepts his error.

No doubt, he’ll have been annoyed at presenting relegated Scunthorpe with an unlikely route back into the game at Valley Parade, with the hosts already 2-0 up at the time.

But he’ll probably have been thinking of the bigger picture, too, with a huge decision to be made a Pompey over the summer with regards to their goalkeeping department.