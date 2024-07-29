Portsmouth transfers: Alex Robertson transfer twist as Cardiff admission made

Pompey’s chances of signing Alex Robertson have slightly improved. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The latest on one of Pompey’s transfer targets after John Mousinho made the admission that he would like to sign the Manchester City midfielder.

Pompey's chances of reuniting with Alex Robertson have slightly improved after news of Cardiff City's transfer stance on the Manchester City midfielder.

Earlier this month, it was reported by WalesOnline that Robertson was part of a three-man transfer shortlist. Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut admitted that Robertson was on his shortlist, and was hopeful of getting two signings in this week.

Bulut's comments made it seemed like Cardiff were in pole position to sign Robertson, but that doesn't seem to be the case. The 21-year-old's future is still up in the air, and John Mousinho said over the weekend that he was still optimistic over Pompey's chances of signing Robertson.

More news has since come out, and now it seems that Robertson might not be Cardiff's first choice midfielder. The possibility of Cardiff looking at other options could open the door to Pompey to sign him with the midfielder clearly wanted at Fratton Park following his impressive loan spell last season.

Paul Abbandonato, who previously held the role of Head of Sport at WalesOnline, is well placed to comment on all things Cardiff, and he has admitted that Robertson might not be their first target in their search for a 'number eight' midfielder.

A supporter asked Abbandonato where Cardiff were in regards to the transfer situation with the Australian, and he said: "Robertson is not necessarily their first choice 8. May still come, may be one of two who come. Let’s see how it pans out."

