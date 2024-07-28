Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is expecting further Pompey arrivals before his side’s Championship curtain-raiser at Leeds.

And the Blues boss revealed he’ll hold talks with sporting director, Rich Hughes, to decide how the next stage of his side’s transfer chase will take shape.

Pompey completed their sixth signing of the summer on Friday, with the capture of Jacob Farrell from Central Coast Mariners on a four-year deal.

An undisclosed fee was paid for the 21-year-old, following the arrivals of Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Jordan Archer, Reuben Swann and Sammy Silvera to date.

Mousinho isn’t prepared to put a ceiling on the amount of business still required this summer, but is clear more work is needed - and before the campaign starts on August 10.

He said: ‘I think so (there’d be more players in before Leeds), that would be the aim.

‘We wanted to do our business early and it has been a bit slower in this window, but we’d like to do as much as we can over the next couple of weeks.

‘If you said it was like this at the start of pre-season, I would have said (more players) was necessary.

‘We don’t want to put a number on it, if we can get good players through the door we’ll get good players through the door.

‘There’s definitely work to be done. That’s not just after the Wycombe result, we always identified we wanted a couple more players at least.

‘We’ll see how that looks. Myself and Rich will sit down over the weekend and see where we are on Monday.

‘We’ll then look to filter the squad after a really good four weeks of pre-season and then go from there.’

Pompey remain on the lookout for another keeper, with the middle of the park still requiring surgery before the close of the summer window.

A number 10 is still wanted while the middle of defensive could well still come in for attention, with departures potentially opening the door to further new faces.

Mousinho added: ‘We would be the first people to say if we thought our business was done.

‘Last year we thought we had everyone we needed and after that we brought Tino (Anjorin) in, as a result of Anthony Scully’s injury.