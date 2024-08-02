'Agreed a fee' - Portsmouth dealt transfer blow by Cardiff City

Reports suggest that Pompey may have lost out on the Manchester City midfielder. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Cardiff City have seemingly won the race to sign Alex Robertson after a fee was reportedly agreed with Manchester City.

Insider Clubs, an established social media account has had the inside track on Cardiff's transfer dealings this summer broke the news of Calum Chambers and Chris Willock's arrivals before the more traditional media, and now they have an update on Robertson.

They say that a fee has been agreed with the Citizens for the 21-year-old and that the player is keen for a move to South Wales. A deal is likely to be completed early next week ahead of the new season.

If all goes to plan then Robertson will be in training next week as the Bluebirds gear up for their season opener against Sunderland. Cardiff play Portsmouth at home on October 22 and then on February 11, 2025 for the reverse fixture, and that could be when Robertson makes his return to Fratton Park unless there are any more twists in the tale of what has been a month long transfer saga.

Last week, John Mousinho confirmed that Pompey had retained an interest in Robertson, and there was a buzz after he was left out of Man City's squad for their pre-season tour of the USA. He has since remained in England, and the Pompey boss has always said a deal would be still alive unless the player said otherwise. Rich Hughes, the sporting director at Pompey has been closer to the deal than Mousinho, but it now appears that Robertson is falling out of their grasp.

Mousinho said: "In terms of Alex, it’s still with Manchester City as of this moment and he’s still with their squad.

‘I know he’s not gone away to the States and it’s something we’re definitely interested in.

‘I think it still is (the deal is still alive). Until Alex tells us different we are still interested.

‘It’s something I’m not really close to (the deal) so it’s perhaps a question for Rich Hughes (how likely a deal is) more than me.

‘But I’m still optimistic. Until I’m told a player is no longer available or has gone somewhere else I remain optimistic.

‘We’d be open to both options (loan or permanent deals), getting good players to our football club is the priority.’