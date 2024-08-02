Charlton Athletic have been in discussions with former Pompey keeper Asmir Begovic over a potential move to the Valley.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks have reportedly taken place between the League One outfit and the 37-year-old free agent, who departed QPR at the end of last season.

However, it’s highly unlikely the experienced stopper will feature for the Addicks for the Blues’ pre-season visit to south London on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton boss Nathan Jones wants Begovic to challenge Will Mannion for the No1 jersey at the Valley, after allowing Chichester-born Harry Isted to join Burton Albion.

Yet speaking after his side’s last pre-season outing against AFC Wimbledon, Jones was remaining tight-lipped on the subject. He told The South London Press: ‘Look, we want to bring in another goalkeeper. We know what we want to do and it is wrong for me speaking about anyone until any deal is imminent or we have done anything.

‘We’re very happy with Will (Mannion), he was excellent today (in a 2-0 friendly loss to Wimbledon) in how he played. He couldn’t really do anything with the goals. We’ll look and I’m sure over the next week we will have something for you.’

Begovic was first-choice at QPR last season as he kept new Blues keeper Jordan Archie on the Loftus Road bench. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has played for the likes of Chelsea, AC Milan, Everton and Bournemouth since he was controversially sold by Pompey to Stoke in February 2010 for £3.25m, via Spurs, with the requirement to give them £1m compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came through the youth ranks at Fratton Park and featured 17 times for the Blues before his exit.

Pompey travel to Charlton on Saturday as they complete their pre-season friendly schedule ahead of their Championship opener at Leeds United on August 10.

Fans not heading to the Valley can stream the game live for £5 via the Blues’ new Pompey+ digital platform.

Among the hosts’ line-up for the fixture should be ex-Fratton Park loanee Gassan Ahadme, who joined the Addicks from Ipswich during the transfer window.

Dan Potts, who featured six times for Pompey during a loan spell during the 2013-14 season, is currently on trial at Charlton following his Luton release.