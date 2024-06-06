Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have plenty of preparation ahead of them before making their Championship return

Pompey have been out of action since the end of April, having confirmed their place in next season’s Championship with two fixtures still to go in the League One 2023/24 season.

28 fixtures won and 97 points accumulated in the Blues’ League One-winning season, but John Mousinho and his squad will have their work cut out as they prepare to return to EFL’s second-tier for the first time in 12 years. The Blues head coach and the Fratton Park board be eyeing up who to bring into PO7, and they’ve also secured several pre-season fixtures to get them warmed up.

While some clubs are yet to confirm when their pre-season fixtures will take place, here are all the confirmed friendlies that will happen ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season...

Blackburn Rovers: July 6 - Accrington Stanley (A); July 27 - Wigan Athletic (A); August 2 - Stockport County (A)

Bristol City: July 23 - Newport (H, 12pm); July 23 - Aldershot Town (A - 7.30pm); July 27 - Exeter City (H); August 3 - Willem II (H)

Burnley: (N/A)

Cardiff: N/A

Derby County: July 12 - Matlock (A); July 19 - Stockport County (A); July 24 - Chesterfield (A)

Hull: N/A

Leeds: August 3 - Valencia (H)

Luton: N/A

Middlesbrough: N/A

Millwall: July 13 - Gillingham (A)

Norwich: July 26 - FC Magdeburg (H)

Oxford: July 19 - Oxford City (A)

Plymouth: July 20 - Cheltenham Town (A); July 27 - Torquay (A); July 30 - Bristol Rovers (A); August 3 - MK Dons (A)

Pompey: July 16 - Gosport Borough (A); July 19 - Havant & Waterlooville (A); July 20 -Bognor (A); July 30 - MK Dons (A)

Preston North End: July 12 - Lincoln City (A); July 17 - Bamber Bridge (A); July 30 - Salford City (A); August 3 - Everton (A)

Queens Park Rangers: July 20 - Tottenham Hotspur (H); July 27 - Reading (A); August 3 - Brighton (H)

Sheffield United: July 13 - York (A); July 20 - Chesterfield (A); July 23 - Harrogate Town (A); July 27 - Rotherham United (A)

Sheffield Wednesday: N/A

Stoke City: July 17 - Cork City (A); July 23 - Crewe Alexandra (A); July 27 - Stockport County (A); July 30 - Bolton Wanderers (A)

Sunderland: July 13 - South Shields (A - 12.30pm); July 13 - Gateshead (A - 5pm); July 27 - Blackpool (A); July 30 - Bradford (A); August 3 - TBC

Swansea: N/A

Watford: July 6 - Reading (Behind-closed-doors); July 10 - Boreham Wood (A); July 13 - Stevenage (A); July 20 - Gillingham (A); July 30 - Wycombe Wanderers (A); August 3 - Brentford (H)