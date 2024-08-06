Andre Dozzell has drawn praise from a variety of English football managers. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Pompey's newest signing 'has the talent' to play in the Premier League, according to one Championship title-winning boss.

Pompey confirmed the signing of Andre Dozzell on Monday as they bolstered their midfield ranks.

The centre of the park has been a concern for the Championship newcomers this summer, following the recent departures of Joe Morrell, Lee Evans, Alex Robertson, Tino Anjorin and Myles Peart-Harris. But the former Ipswich and QPR man’s arrival has certainly eased some of those fears, with the 25-year-old joining on a free transfer and signing a one-year deal at Fratton Park.

The former Ipswich youth product featured 35 times in the Championship last season for the R’s and then Birmingham, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

John Mousinho was clearly very happy when his signing was announced last night ahead of BBC Solent’s Fans’ Forum. He spoke glowly about the player, who will no doubt bring more much-needed Championship experience to the Blues’ engine room.

But what have other managers said about Dozzell, either when they have signed him or worked with him? Here’s what the likes of Mick McCarthy and Tony Mowbray have had to say about Pompey’s newest recruit from their experiences with the player.

Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder was only Andre Dozzell's boss for a matter of a few weeks, but he was happy with what he saw from him during his trial period at Sheffield United this summer.

"Any opposition that he’s played against, he’s impressed,” said the Blades boss to The Star in July.

"He’s impressed us with his attitude, and he suits the way we play. He knits it together in the middle of the park and is a very technical player. he’s had a career really based in the Championship so he’s one that we’re talking about."

Tony Mowbray

In February 2024, when the pair were at Birmingham City, Mowbray said: “He’s a young boy who I think has the talent to play in the Premier League but I don’t want him playing safe back to central defenders.

“You are the midfield player with the class and the quality, you are the one playing forward passes, don’t be giving it back to them because they generally want to head it and kick it out.

“He’s got talent, he’s got a lot of scope to improve and he’s got a lovely personality about him that wants to get better. He is one player that we are trying to work with to make him feel that he’s a really crucial part of what we’re trying to do.”

Mick McCarthy

Andre, son of Ipswich Town legend Jason Dozzell - burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Portman Road and made the perfect start by scoring on his Tractor Boys debut. Back then, he was reportedly of interest to a handful of Premier League clubs, but he instead stayed put in Suffolk, and signed professional terms with Ipswich.

Dozzell was given his senior debut by Mick McCarthy, who is one of the most experienced manager's in the history of the EFL. Speaking in April 2016 after giving Dozzell his debut, the former Ipswich boss said: "He is a lovely young man, very personable, with a smile on his face.

“He’s a talented footballer and quite clearly by making his debut at Hillsborough shows he’s got something about him.

“More than just that, he’s got a bit of spirit about him, he’s got some nuts, and has not looked out of place whenever he has got the ball and whenever he has competed.”

Mark Warburton

Dozzell had gven years of service to Ipswich but after two consecutive seasons in League One, he would be moved on. QPR signed him for an undisclosed fee in June 2021 after offering him a three-year deal. The manager in charge at Loftus Road at the time was former Brentford and Rangers boss Mark Warburton.

Here’s what he had to say at the time - “He is a player who really fits the mould of what we are looking for – he is young with lots of potential and he has that adaptability to his game.

“He can play as a deep-lying midfielder or further up the park, and with how we play and adjust our formation, that is vital for us.

“Andre comes to us on the back of a very good season with Ipswich and I am very much looking forward to working with him.”

Gareth Ainsworth

One of Dozzell's manager's at QPR was Gareth Ainsworth. The midfielder netted in a 2-0 win against Middlesbrough last season, which relieved some pressure on his then boss. His goal was impressive as he let fly from long range. Ainsworth said that goal scored eclipsed anything he scored during his playing days.

"As a man who shoots from distance, Andre's goal eclipsed my goals, that was so special,” said Ainsworth in September 2023. I'm really pleased for him, and I hope he takes a leaf out of Jack's book of two in two - that's one player we didn't sign for his goalscoring quality."