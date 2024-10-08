Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Pompey coach Anthony Williams has resigned from his post as manager of Aberystwyth Town.

The 47-year-old departs the Welsh side following two seasons in charge. It was his first job as a number one in football management, having worked in various different positions at English clubs.

He leaves with the club currently bottom of the Cymru Premier, which is the top-flight of football in Wales. During his time in charge, he oversaw back-to-back 10th-placed finishes.

His record with Aberystwyth this season was was one win, one draw, and nine defeats in 11 games with only five goals scored, the fewest in the league, and 26 goals conceded, which is the most of any team in the division.

Williams had a disastrous spell as Richie Barker’s assistant at Pompey, with the pair in charge for just 109 days before their dismissal in March 2014.

Now he has failed at Aberystwyth and, opening up on his decision to resign, he told the official club website: ‘I have enjoyed every moment of my time at Aberystwyth Town, and it has been a privilege to work with such a passionate group of players, staff, and supporters.

‘Despite the challenges we've faced, I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. Unfortunately, the recent run of injuries has made it difficult to maintain our momentum, and I feel it's in the best interest of the club to step aside at this time.

‘I wish the club every success moving forward and will always remain a supporter of the Black and Greens.’

Williams was assistant manager and goalkeeping coach at Pompey for three months during Barker's time in charge, with the pair reuniting after working together at Bury and Crawley.

Barker was Pompey's second manager of the season after taking over from Guy Whittingham, before Andy Awford replaced him to keep the Blues in League Two.

After leaving Pompey, Williams held scouting roles at Leyton Orient, and Stoke City. In 2017, he became assistant manager at university side Cardiff Met, working under former Nottingham Forest defender Christian Edwards.

During his playing career, he mainly played for Hartlepool United, turning out for them more than 100 times. The former Welsh goalkeeper also played for Grimsby Town, and Carlisle United, as well as Wrexham.