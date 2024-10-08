‘Show what I’m about’: Barnsley arrival’s big statement as Portsmouth battle with former Arsenal man hots up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And the summer arrival from Barnsley set his sights on a succession of games from his preferred right-back berth, after defensive reinforcements returned to fitness.
Williams came back into John Mousinho’s side for the 1-1 draw against Oxford United, after a three-game absence as Swanson was preferred.
The 24-year-old put in a strong showing as his side moved to a fluid 3-5-2 formation, with Mousinho now having to decide who gets the nod at QPR after the international break.
Williams is gunning for that to be him, as he aims to use the challenge from Swanson to push his game to new heights.
He said: ‘You obviously want to be in the team all the time - and it’s a disappointment when you’re not.
‘You have to just keep working hard to get back in there. I managed to do that against Oxford and I thought I worked hard for the team and did pretty well.
‘It’s good to have competition because it makes you work harder in training and work harder in games.
‘You’re not too settled and thinking you’re just going to play every week. You need to be on it - so it’s a good thing for both of us.
‘We both know our roles in the team and we both know we’re going to be important throughout the season when needed - it’s great.’
Both Williams and Mousinho made it clear the Huddersfield was coming in to play right back when he signed as a free agent this summer.
Pompey’s well-documented injuries meant the former England age-group international soon found himself filling the central defensive void for his side.
Now the aim is to get back to the position where he feels he can catch the eye this term.
Williams added: ‘When I played right-back I thought I did okay, and obviously I’ve been filling in at centre-back.
‘It’s a new role for me. I’ve played in a back three before, but not in a back two. I’ve never played in that, it’s unfamiliar to me if a bit familiar to the other role.
‘My main position is right-back and I’d like to show that.
‘Now we’ve got players back and I’d like to show more of what I’m about.
‘You’ve got to do what’s best for the team, and, in that period, I was the best option in the middle. So I was always going to go in and try my best for the team.
‘Now I can hopefully cement that right-back position down and help the team to start winning games.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.