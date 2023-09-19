Barnsley v Pompey injury news as six ruled out and two doubts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey and Barnsley both have injuries to attend to ahead of their League One clash at Oakwell Stadium on Tuesday night (September 19).

Both clubs have opted to play this match just a few weeks from its original scheduled date which was during the international break, but both sides had players called for duty. The Tykes in their first game back since the international period beat Burton Albion 2-0 thanks to a brace from Devante Cole.

Blues on the other hand rescued a point for themselves at Pride Park with a late stoppage-time goal from Colby Bishop.

With all that in mind, below is the latest injury and team news of both Portsmouth and Barnsley:

Pompey team news

Gavin Whyte recovered from a hamstring injury to start against Derby - and so the only slight doubt that Pompey have is Christian Saydee. He suffered a knock in training last Saturday and did not feature against the Rams, but John Mousinho said he ‘should be available’ however more assessments will be made on Tuesday before a decision is taken.

Two more players come back into the fold with Joe Morrell and Joe Rafferty both back and available for selection after serving respective bans. Morrell was shown two yellow cards against Peterborough United and so missed Derby, meanwhile Rafferty was dismissed against Stevenage and the club opted not to appeal it.

Back to the injury front, Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery are the only long-term absentees in the squad. Summer signing Scully is nursing a knee issue and that has sidelined him for the last four matches. Mousinho has admitted it 'hasn't quite clicked' for him as of yet but has been backed to make an impact upon his return.

Forward Kusini Yengi meanwhile is out having suffered ligament damage to his right ankle. He and his team-mate Christian Saydee had a collision in training last month and a timeline of four weeks has been placed on the striker.

Tom Lowery is the furthest away from a return having had damage to his meniscus. He suffered the injury in Pompey's opening day clash with Bristol Rovers, and was thought to have been ruled out for five months but that has been reduced to 12 weeks.

Out: Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi, and, Tom Lowery. Doubtful: Christian Saydee.

Barnsley team news

Joe Ackroyd has been ruled out with a knee injury that he sustained in pre-season. Ackroyd has begun work on the training ground again but won’t come in to contention for Tuesday.

Luca Connell remains out of action and of last week was not training. Robbie Cundy has been dealing with a few issues, and the clubs medical team are working closely to rectify the problem.

French centre-back Mael de Gevigney recovered from a dead leg, but was not part of the 18-man match-day squad last weekend.