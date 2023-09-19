John Mousinho takes his Pompey side to Barnsley tonight. (Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages)

Promotion rivals Barnsley and Pompey meet at Oakwell on Tuesday, September 19, for their rearranged League One clash.

What’s been said

John Mousinho: ‘Barnsley are a different side from last season, but it’s still a strong one and they’ve made an excellent start.

‘A new manager has come and changed the playing style a bit, so it’s a challenge we have to be ready for.’

Neil Collins: ‘They’re a very, very difficult team to beat. We all like to win games, but if you can’t win don’t lose, and they’ve managed to do that, even on Saturday, scoring a late goal against Derby.

‘The game could have gone either way. It’s a great test for us, we want to make it a really good test for them and we’re looking forward to the game.’

Pompey team news

Christian Saydee is pushing to be a part of the match-day squad, and ‘should be available’ according to John Mousinho. He took a knock in training last week and did not feature against Derby County.

Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery are all long-term absentees and will not feature. All are making positive strides towards a return however.

Predicted XI: Will Norris, Joe Rafferty, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Connor Ogilvie, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Gavin Whyte, Alex Robertson, Paddy Lane, Colby Bishop.

Barnsley team news

Barnsley have the divisions top scorer at their disposal with Devante Cole on eight games now after his brace against Burton Albion. The Tykes should also welcome back Hungarian Callum Styles who missed the win at the weekend because he was sick.

Luca Connell remains absent, whilst Robbie Cundy is contending with some injuries and so they won’t play a part. Joe Ackroyd is continuing to recover from his lengthy injury but this is a game that comes too soon for him.

Predicted XI: Roberts; Williams, Lopata, McCart; Cotter, Phillips, Russell, Kane, Cadden; Cole, McAtee

Officials

Referee: Lewis SmithAssistant referees: Callum Jones and Stephen WadeFourth Official : Daniel Middleton.

Lewis Smith has officiated eight games this season with 39 yellow cards. It is the first time that he has officiated a Pompey match.

His last Barnsley match was a 2-1 defeat to Port Vale in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday, November 23 2022.

Key Stats (all competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P9 W4 D4 L2

League Position: 6th

Top goalscorer: Kusini Yengi/Colby Bishop (4)

Most Assists: Abu Kamara/Joe Rafferty (2)

Discipline: 24 yellows cards, 2 red cards.

Barnsley

Record this season: P9 W5 D1 L3

League Position: 5th

Top goalscorer: Devante Cole (8)

Most Assists: Barry Cotter/Nicky Cadden (3)

Discipline: 21 yellow cards, 0 red cards.

Form guide

Pompey

D 1-1 Derby County (A) - League One

W 3-1 Peterborough United (H) - League One

L 1-1 (4-5 p) Peterborough United (H) - Carabao Cup

D 0-0 Stevenage (A) - League One

W 3-3 (5-4 p) Fulham under-21’s (H) - EFL Trophy

Barnsley

W 2-0 Burton Albion (H) - League One

W 2-0 Grimsby Town (H) - EFL Trophy

W 2-0 Cheltenham Town (A) - League One

W 2-0 Wigan Athletic (A) - League One

L 1-3 Oxford United (A) - League One.