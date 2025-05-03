Josh Murphy has been voted as The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season. Picture: Jason Brown. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The awards continue to pile up for Josh Murphy following his recognition as The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

The left winger has enjoyed an outstanding maiden season at Fratton Park, with seven goals and 14 assists.

And that impressive contribution towards Pompey remaining in the Championship has today earned recognition with nine player of the season accolades, as voted for by supporters.

That includes The News/Sports Mail award, which was presented to the 30-year-old before today’s final match of the campaign against Hull.

Murphy polled almost double the amount of votes of second-placed Connor Ogilvie to comfortably take the honour, succeeding last year’s recipient Marlon Park.

The pair were always the front runners to capture this year’s award, with long-serving left-back Ogilvie enjoying his best season in a Pompey shirt.

Also featuring prominently were third-placed Nicolas Schmid, followed by Colby Bishop and Callum Lang, while Freddie Potts, Matt Ritchie and Ben Stevenson each received a vote.

However, it was Murphy who overwhelmingly led the way, adding to being named as the Blues’ Player of the Season at their End of Season Awards Dinner earlier this month.

That Victory Lounge evening also saw him chosen as the Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season, following his curling strike against QPR in February.

Before kick-off this afternoon, Murphy collected more Player of the Season accolades, having been named by the following Pompey supporter groups: South Wales, South-West, Isle of Wight, Northern Blues, London, Canada Pompey, Clan Pompey and Scandinavia.

That takes Murphy’s overall tally to 12 individual awards since joining on a free transfer from Oxford United last summer.

There was also recognition for Austrian keeper Schmid, who was voted as Player of the Season by DSA Pompey and the Armed Forces Supporters’ Club.

Ogilvie also claimed two - Chichester and Central Branch - while Stateside Pompey chose 10-goal Callum Lang.

Overall, the awards were distributed as: The News/Sports Mail (Murphy), Players’ Player (Murphy), End of Season Awards Dinner (Murphy), Chichester (Ogilvie), Central Branch (Ogilvie), Stateside Pompey (Lang), South Wales (Murphy), South-West (Murphy), Isle of Wight (Murphy), Northern Blues (Murphy), London (Murphy), Canada Pompey (Murphy), Pompey (Murphy), Scandinavia (Murphy).