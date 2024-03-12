Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey rivals Blackpool have won their appeal against the red card picked up by Jordan Rhodes at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The Football Association overturned the on-the-field decision made by referee Edward Duckworth, allowing the Seasiders’ top scorer to return to action immediately rather than serve a three-match ban.

Rhodes, who is on loan at Blackpool from Championship Huddersfield, was sent off in the 43rd minute of Saturday’s League One game after appearing to hit Blues defender Je Rafferty with his arm while both challenged an aerial ball. It was a decision that incensed the home side, while both Blackpool and Pompey fans on social media agreed that the 34-year-old was unfairly dismissed.

Now the FA have adopted the same standpoint and rescinded the punishment facing Rhodes. A statement from the game’s governing body read: ‘An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Blackpool’s Jordan Rhodes. As a result, the forward will be available for their next three fixtures. Jordan Rhodes was sent off during an EFL League One game against Portsmouth on Saturday, 9 March.’

Rhodes, who has 15 goals to his name this season, is now available for the Seasiders’ game against Northampton tonight and the trip to Wigan on Saturday. He’ll also be available for Blackpool’s trip to Derby on Friday, March 29 - a game which Pompey will no doubt be keeping a close eye on as the race for the League One title intensifies. Interestingly, Blackpool have lost just twice in the 12 league games Rhodes has scored in this season.