Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to news that Colby Bishop has committed his future to the Blues.

On Monday evening, the Fratton Park outfit announced the 28-year-old had penned a new three-and-a-half-year deal to remain on the south coast until 2028.

The long-term deal settles any concerns about the striker’s future, with the Magic Man’s original contract set to expire at the end of the current Championship campaign.

Following Bishop's £500,000 arrival from Accrington in July 2022, the popular forward has become a massive fans’ favourite at Fratton Park, having broken the 20-goal barrier in his opening two terms at PO4.

Most notably, last season the former Notts County frontman’s efforts helped guide the Blues to the League One title and a return to the Championship for the first time in 12 years.

Following a heart operation in August, Bishop was expected to spend a significant period out of the team. But, in November, the powerful striker would make a surprise return to the side after just three-months away.

After scoring on his comeback against Preston North End, the ex-Accrington man has totalled five Championship goals this season and has once again cemented himself as John Mousinho’s main man in attack.

With Bishop’s outstanding efforts now being rewarded with fresh terms, Pompey fans have taken to social media to once more show their love for the striker. Here’s what fans have been saying...

‘Great news. Cannot praise Colby Bishop enough’

@phil72pfc: Quality, so nice to have some great news before finding out half our defence is out for the rest of the season after Saturday’s game. So pleased for Colby after everything he and his family have been through. Great player, critical to how we play as a team.

@LukeEllisPUP: Very happy about this. Colossal player for us ever since he joined.

@TomHaustead: The whole game changed for us the minute he got back to lead the line for us this season. Fantastic news to cap a fantastic week or 2 of football. Big, big player for us tied down.

@HazzaTWood96: I cannot praise Colby Bishop enough. To come back earlier than expected after heart surgery and to improve us massively on the pitch is quite remarkable and he deserves his new deal, keep up the great work mate. I've been critical but he really deserves this.

@ClemFF3: Best day of my entire life.

@officialfournil: Immeasurably good news for the club on all levels. Colby is one of the greatest strikers to play for Pompey in my living memory. It also smacks of future proofing from Mous/Hughes/the board at a critical stage of the season to be nailing down talent to lengthy deals. Buzzing.

@PompeyGNR: Cracking news! Been a top player for us since the moment he signed. Gives everything, every time.

@SBur114: Delighted for us, and delighted for him. Congratulations, Colby. Thoroughly deserved. Well done to the club for getting this tied up early, too.

@MaxFaithfull18: Pompey legend, absolute pleasure to have you and your magic hat King Colby.

@AdrianWardle7: Excellent proactive move from Pompey. Question : Can Colby cut it in The Championship? Answer: He’s smashing it… Our form very much coincided with Colby’s return. Fantastic News.