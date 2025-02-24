'Truly a blessing' - Colby Bishop's first words after agreeing 3.5-year Portsmouth contract extension
And in the 65-word statement issued by the striker after he agreed to a new three-and-a-half-year deal, Bishop has made it abundantly clear how much striking a new agreement with the club means to him.
Extending his stay to the summer of 2028, the 28-year-old claimed signing the Fratton Park contract extension was ‘truly a blessing’.
He added that he felt part of fabric of Portsmouth after arriving on the south coast from Accrington in a £500,000 deal in 2022 and that he loved his life here.
Speaking via a post uploaded onto X, Bishop said: ‘I love it here. I’ve wanted to get his done for a while.
‘You don’t get this support at many other clubs in the country, so to be able to play here for another three years is truly a blessing.
‘I feel like I’m part of Portsmouth now and that’s why I’m so happy to have signed again. Words can’t explain how grateful I am.’
Bishop has scored 50 goals in 120 appearances for Pompey and led the Blues’ goalscoring charts over his first two seasons at the club.
The start to his 2024-25 campaign was delayed after heart surgery in August. But since his remarkable comeback to action against Preston North End in November - just three months after his procedure - the ‘Magic Man’ has helped steer the Blues away from relegation trouble. He’s scored five goals in the 20 appearances made since then and given head coach John Mousinho a real focal point to his attack.
The Blues sat bottom of the table and five points from safety heading into that game against North End - a game which Bishop scored in after coming off the bench in the 78th minute. But fast forward three-and-a-half months and Pompey are 17th in the table and nine points above the Championship drop zone.
Bishop has adapted to life in the Championship
Welcoming news on Bishop’s contract extension, Mousinho told the club website: ‘We’re delighted that Colby has signed a new contract and that a player of his calibre will be at the club for the long term.
‘He’s been a vital part of what that team have achieved ever since I arrived here and his goalscoring record speaks for itself.
‘We saw what a boost it gave to everyone inside Fratton Park when he returned for that game against Preston a few months ago.
‘I’ve been impressed with how quickly he has adapted to playing in the Championship because as well his threat in front of goal, he offers so much to the team.”
Pompey have a further eight members of their squad whose contracts expire at the end of the season.
