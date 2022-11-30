The ex-Blues forward took to Instagram to reminisce over the last time the two sides met back in 2010.

The 43-year-old played an integral part for Avram Grant’s outfit, who saw past Harry Redknapp’s men in the semi-final at Wembley.

Piquionne's effort in the first-half of extra-time opened the scoring for Pompey, before a Kevin-Prince Boateng penalty in the second sealed their place in the final.

It was against all the odds too, with the Blues sinking to relegation from the Premier League while Spurs were gunning for a place in Europe.

Replying to one Pompey fans’ comment about the contest at Wembley, he said: ‘Best game ever’ followed by two blue and white emojis.

Piquionne’s excitement was echoed by the Fratton faithful as they expressed their excitement over the draw, with some even calling for the 43-year-old to come out of retirement to face the Premier League giants.

The former West Ham man grew to be a much-loved figure at PO4 during his season-long loan stay from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

In what was a difficult campaign in the club’s final term of top flight football, he netted 11 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions - with his final goal coming at Wembley.

The former French international would go on to have spells with the Irons, Doncaster, Portland Timbers, Creteil and Mumbai City before hanging up his boots in 2016.

