The best and worst Portsmouth players in the Championship this season - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 4th May 2025, 18:30 BST

The curtain came down on Pompey’s maiden campaign back in the Championship on Saturday.

John Mousinho’s men ended the season on a positive note as Christian Saydee’s second-half goal claimed a 1-1 point against Hull City.

The point means the Blues finish their first term back in the second tier in 16th on 54 points and - more impressively - five clear of the relegation zone.

There have been some fantastic results and some standout individual performances - most notably Josh Murphy, who claimed The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

But that got us thinking, who has been the best performer in Mousinho’s squad this term?

With data provided by WhoScored, we’ve used their ratings to work out who has been the highest and lowest rated performers in the side this season.

NOTE: Only players who have featured more than five times in the league have been included.

From left: Josh Murphy, Conor Shaughnessy, Colby Bishop and Callum Lang.

1. Pompey's best and worst players this season - according to data experts.

From left: Josh Murphy, Conor Shaughnessy, Colby Bishop and Callum Lang. | National World

Appearances: 5; Rating: 6.02.

2. Abdoulaye Kamara

Appearances: 5; Rating: 6.02. Photo: Jason Brown

Appearances: 14; Rating: 6.10.

3. Harvey Blair

Appearances: 14; Rating: 6.10. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Appearances: 5; Rating: 6.13.

4. Kaide Gordon

Appearances: 5; Rating: 6.13. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

