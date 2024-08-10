Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to Pompey’s eye-catching 3-3 draw at Leeds United on the opening day of the season.

Callum Lang, who notched twice in the Elland Road six-goal thriller, thought he had scored a dramatic late winner for the Blues after he calmly stroked home a penalty two minutes into injury-time.

However, Leeds unbelievably struck back even further into time added on when substitute Brenden Aronson slotted past Will Norris to save the home side’s blushes.

The hosts thought they had won it in the dying sections when Aronson found himself in acres of room in the Pompey 18-yard-box with just Norris to beat again. Yet he somehow screwed his effort wide – much to the astonishment of a packed out Elland Road.

It means Pompey return home from arguably their toughest away game of the season with a well-deserved point.

Here’s how fans reacted on X as the Blues marked their Championship return with a battling draw at the title favourites.

@MattPorter14: So close but that’s one hell of a point on the road! Marlon Pack Is still class!

@JackDavis10: What a game and what an effort by those players, would of been sickening to lose.

@dazza_nics: Couldn’t have asked much more & if you had offered me 3-3 I would have ripped your hand off and served it up for Sunday lunch! Horrible to concede after that penalty but if you would tell me I would be disappointed getting a point away at Leeds,that’s all you need to know.

@jakemeyers2015: Take that all day long! Hardest fixture of the season without a doubt, and expected an absolute #LUFC battering.

@AdamRazzell: That’s something to be proud of!! We might not have the quality players required “yet” but we have not lost that never say die attitude from our title winning campaign! This is a big point #Pompey.

@JR95_Pompey: What a game. Would have snapped your hand off for this at the start. Just a shame we couldn’t see it through. Defence worries me, however. Onwards and upwards. Up the beautiful blues!

@EllPFC: Countless injuries, playing a CB who hardly featured last season. Beyond proud of these boys.

@benGK25: Bonkers. Absolutely bonkers match. On paper the hardest match of the season and we get a decent point. Need a lay down now.

@JoesCynicalSelf: Huge draw against the league favourites , obviously a lot to work on but still very encouraging.

@Brooke_Smedley: If that’s the best the Championship has to offer then we will do just about fine.

@PFCperspectives: Well it’s fair to say Pompey have announced themselves back in the Championship. Utterly bonkers. Proud to be #Pompey